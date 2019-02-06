Four-star football recruit commits to UK to kick off national signing day

Highly touted football recruit MJ Devonshire committed to the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday morning.
Devonshire — a 5-foot-11 cornerback from the Pittsburgh area — landed a UK scholarship offer last month and quickly emerged as one of the Wildcats’ top targets to finish out the 2019 class. Rivals.com ranks Devonshire as a four-star recruit and the No. 32 cornerback nationally. He joins outside linebacker Jared Casey, safety Moses Douglass and jack linebacker JJ Weaver as the fourth player in UK’s class with a four-star ranking from Rivals.
Pittsburgh and West Virginia were seen as the Cats’ main competition for Devonshire.
UK had already signed five defensive backs in the December period, a group featuring junior college prospects Brandin Echols and Quadre Mosely, along with Douglass and fellow high schoolers Taj Dodson and Jalen Geiger.
Kentucky’s defensive backfield will be in rebuilding mode after losing seniors Derrick Baity, Mike Edwards, Lonnie Johnson, Darius West and Chris Westry, all starters at various points in their UK careers.
Mark Stoops acknowledged during the December signing period that defensive back was one of the program’s priorities in the 2019 class. Stoops will address the Wildcats’ latest signees at a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
UK is still waiting on decisions from four-star defensive backs Jay Ward and Jammie Robinson, as well as four-star wide receiver Devonta Lee. All three Wildcats recruiting targets are expected to announce their college choices by Wednesday afternoon.
