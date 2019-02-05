National analysts agree on predictions for UK basketball target Anthony Edwards

Five-star shooting guard Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 senior in the 247Sports basketball rankings, will make announce his college decision next week.
Kentucky is one of three finalists, but it’s not looking good for the Cats.
247Sports national analyst Evan Daniels, who broke the news of Edwards’ upcoming announcement, logged a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Georgia on Tuesday night. Daniels has been correct on 87 of his 90 predictions in the 2019 recruiting cycle, and he’s now one of several recruiting experts — including Rivals.com national analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans — predicting that Edwards will pick the Bulldogs. Evans also logged a pick in favor of Georgia on Tuesday, and Bossi made the same prediction a couple of weeks ago.
Edwards, who has narrowed his choices to UK, Florida State and Georgia, is set to reveal his college choice at 9 a.m. Monday on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-5 prospect from the Atlanta area has already completed official visits to UK and Georgia, and he’s expected to be on FSU’s campus for his final official visit this weekend. Edwards recently cut North Carolina and Kansas from his recruiting list, declining to take visits to those two schools.
247Sports elevated Edwards past former UK target James Wiseman and into the No. 1 overall spot in its class of 2019 rankings in November, after Edwards decided to reclassify from 2020 to 2019 and play college basketball next season.
“He fits the mold of that new age guard that can do it all. He brings a lot to the table,” Daniels told the Herald-Leader at the time. “We think he’s in the mold of a James Harden-type player, because he is so effective when he has the ball in his hands. Whether it’s coming off a ball screen or even just breaking down defenders in one-on-one situations — he’s creative in those situations. And he can create space. He can create shot opportunities for others. He’s also a strong, physical guard that can score at the rim, from mid-range, or from deep. His scoring package is pretty impressive.”
Edwards is one of four uncommitted high school seniors with UK scholarship offers, along with perimeter forwards Keion Brooks, Matthew Hurt and Jaden McDaniels.
