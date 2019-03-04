West Virginia’s Neal Brown plucks football commitment from Kentucky’s back yard

West Virginia and new head coach Neal Brown just plucked their first commitment from Kentucky from the Cats’ own back yard.
Reese Smith, a class of 2020 three-star wide receiver out of Boyle County who had offers from UK and at least five other schools, announced on Twitter on Monday that he has committed to the Mountaineers.
According to 247Sports.com, the commitment is the first for Brown in the class of 2020 and it comes from Brown’s own high school alma mater in Boyle County.
The commitment could also be a sign of things to come as West Virginia encroaches on Kentucky’s recruiting territory thanks to Brown’s ties in the commonwealth. Brown played and coached at Kentucky as a wide receiver under Hal Mumme and as an offensive coordinator under Mark Stoops before he left to become a head coach at Troy.
Smith, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 10 player in Kentucky, according to the 247Sports.com composite index. He selected West Virginia over offers from Kentucky, Cincinnati, Ball State and Austin Peay.
