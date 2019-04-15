Longtime UK QB target: ‘I should make a decision in about a month or so.’

‘He made some big catches out there.’ Terry Wilson likes freshman receiver UK quarterback Terry Wilson talked about wide receivers’ consistency and freshman Bryce Oliver following the 2019 Kentucky Blue-White game on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UK quarterback Terry Wilson talked about wide receivers’ consistency and freshman Bryce Oliver following the 2019 Kentucky Blue-White game on Friday.

Beyond Terry Wilson, the quarterback position at the University of Kentucky is something of a concern heading into the fall given the uncertainty surrounding Gunnar Hoak, the only other quarterback on the roster who has seen game action.

Two freshmen set to enroll this fall — Nik Scalzo and Amani Gilmore, both three-star prospects according to 247Sports — will bolster UK’s ranks in the coming years. The Cats hope to land a quarterback in the 2020 signing class as well, and have been working on one close to home for quite a while.

UK was the first FBS school to offer Beau Allen, doing so on May 15, 2017, ahead of the 6-foot-2 signal caller’s sophomore season at Lexington Catholic. He was in attendance for the Blue-White game on Friday — along with about 100 other recruits, he said — and enjoyed what he saw on the field.

“I liked what Terry did and how exciting it was to watch,” Allen said. “I had a great time throughout the whole day.”

Allen — a three-star recruit ranked among the top-20 pro-style quarterbacks in the class of 2020 — arrived a couple hours before the game and spent that time chatting with fellow recruits and the coaching staff. Perceptive UK fans might have noticed that as Mark Stoops walked out of the Joe Craft Football Training Facility into Kroger Field on Friday, Allen was to his right.

Stoops and the offensive coaching staff have worked to make UK more pass-oriented heading into 2019. That’s out of necessity — UK will have to be more explosive than it was last season in response to an anticipated drop-off defensively — but it doesn’t hurt, either, when trying to recruit a passer like Allen, who led the state in touchdown passes (42) and was second in total yardage (3,729) as a junior.

Kentucky is one of the schools with whom Allen is most in contact, along with West Virginia, Washington State, Duke, Michigan State and Penn State, which has recently entered his recruitment. WVU offered in January, immediately after former UK offensive coordinator and Troy head coach Neal Brown landed with the Mountaineers.

“I thought it was really cool,” Allen said of Brown getting hired at WVU. “I really like Coach Brown a lot and I like his staff. Being at West Virginia, it’s a really cool spot. … I think they’re gonna be a great program and a great team in the coming years, for sure.”

Allen also holds offers from Georgia and Michigan, and is keeping an open mind.

“I wouldn’t say I have a top five,” Allen said. “… I’m not being exclusive right now. If a school wants to come in and I feel interest in them, I would definitely talk to them. That’s how I feel about it.”

Schools might not have much longer to jump on board, however. Allen wants to make a decision before his senior season, and he thinks it could happen as soon as next month.

“I should make a decision in about a month or so, and (coaches) know that,” Allen said. “Right now, I definitely think I should know all that I need to know by that time to make a decision and I think it’ll be good. … I’m bonding with coaches now but am ready to start bonding as a future player and less as a recruit, really, and help recruit the class and really be part of the school.”