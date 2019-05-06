Watch live: Lexington Catholic QB Beau Allen announces his college destination

Lexington Catholic’s game-winning field goal vs. Southwestern Lexington Catholic defeated Southwestern 23-22 after Connor Fry hit a game-winning field goal as time expired. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington Catholic defeated Southwestern 23-22 after Connor Fry hit a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen is set to reveal his college destination at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Allen’s full list of reported offers, according to 247Sports, includes: Kentucky, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Duke, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Washington State, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The recruiting service ranks him as the 21st-best pro-style quarterback in the country.

PrepSpin, a Lexington media company that specializes in high school sports broadcasts, will stream Allen’s announcement live from Lexington Catholic. You can watch PrepSpin’s stream below.