Following Kentucky QB commit Beau Allen next season? Here’s where to see his HS team.

Class of 2020 quarterback Beau Allen, who currently plays for Lexington Catholic, announces to his school and to media that he plans to play football for the University of Kentucky.

The University of Kentucky picked up a commitment from Lexington Catholic junior quarterback Beau Allen on Monday.

Fans in Lexington will have at least six opportunities to see Allen and the Knights play in town in 2019. Catholic will venture out of town four times during the regular season, with trips to Pulaski County, Covington Catholic, Boyle County and Bourbon County scheduled.

Lexington Catholic will play at least one playoff game. The Knights have hosted at least one game in the postseason every year since 1998 (the furthest back KHSAA records go). This year they will compete in Class 4A after moving up from Class 3A as part of the KHSAA’s latest realignment. Catholic’s new district consists of Anderson County, Bourbon County and Boyle County.

Only one opponent and date on the 2019 schedule is to be determined. The date and match-ups for Lexington Catholic’s annual Bluegrass Bowl, which features two games, are not yet known.

Allen as a junior last season led the KHSAA in touchdown passes (42) and was first in yards per game (311 in 12 games).

You can see Lexington Catholic’s complete schedule below.

2019 KNIGHTS SCHEDULE

(Home games in all caps)

Aug. 9 — at South Oldham (scrimmage), 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 16 — at Bryan Station (scrimmage), 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Pulaski County, 6 p.m. (regular-season opener, week 1)

Week 2 — BLUEGRASS BOWL (date/time TBD)

Sept. 6 — at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — DESALES, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Lexington Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — TATES CREEK, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — Bye (week 7)

Oct. 11 — at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (district opener)

Oct. 18 — at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — ANDERSON COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — FREDERICK DOUGLASS, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — Playoffs, round one