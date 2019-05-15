Four-star linebacker who spurned UK will join Cats after leaving Florida State

Mark Stoops uncomfortable basking in success Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was asked Monday, March 4, 2019, if he had time to sit back and enjoy the success of last season. The Wildcats went 10-3 in 2018 with a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was asked Monday, March 4, 2019, if he had time to sit back and enjoy the success of last season. The Wildcats went 10-3 in 2018 with a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

Xavier Peters, a one-time University of Kentucky recruit as a high school standout, will reportedly join the Wildcats as a transfer this fall.

247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong first reported Wednesday that Peters, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, told UK’s staff he would transfer to UK following an unofficial visit to the school on Wednesday. Peters hopes to enroll in June, the site reported.

Peters, a Florida State linebacker who played at West Chester Lakota West in Ohio, committed to UK in July 2017 but did not ultimately sign with the Wildcats. He confirmed his transfer to UK with a post on Twitter.

“#BBN show me some love I’m back baby!!!” Peters wrote on Twitter.

He was rated as a four-star prospect and was considered the No. 12 linebacker nationally in the class of 2018, and was an Under Armour All-America game participant in 2018 following his senior season at Lakota West.

He played in two games and recorded one tackle and a pass breakup for the Seminoles in a redshirt season last fall. Peters will have four years of eligibility at UK after sitting out in 2019.

While not technically part of the 2019 recruiting class, the pick-up of Peters’ is another positive development for UK in terms of player acquisition. Lexington Catholic’s Beau Allen, a four-star quarterback prospect, announced his commitment to the program last week, becoming the fourth commit of the 2019 class and the third four-star recruit to join its ranks along with defensive tackle Lamar Goods and offensive tackle John Young. Andru Phillips, a three-star cornerback out of South Carolina, has also committed to UK.