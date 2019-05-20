Highlights: Watch Justin Rogers, the 5-star football recruit who just picked Kentucky

Mark Stoops: ‘Next year will be the smallest class I’ve signed’ University of Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops spoke to press about the introduction of M.J. Devonshire from Pennsylvania, and how the next football seasons would be the smallest signing class he's had. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops spoke to press about the introduction of M.J. Devonshire from Pennsylvania, and how the next football seasons would be the smallest signing class he's had.

The University of Kentucky football program picked up a commitment from the highest-ranked recruit in its history on Monday.

Justin Rogers, an offensive guard from Oak Park, Mich., chose UK from a final six that also included Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee. He’s ranked as the top player in Michigan and the nation’s top offensive guard by both 247Sports and Rivals, the latter of which has Rogers rated as a five-star prospect and the country’s 10th-best player.

Below are highlights from Rogers’ junior season at Oak Park High School, courtesy of his Hudl account.