UK’s raid on Ohio football talent continues. See where Cats’ class ranks now.

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops had a big weekend on the recruiting trail, landing commitments from two running backs for the class of 2020, both hailing from the Buckeye State and boasting impressive lists of other offers.

The first commitment came on Friday from Torrance Davis of Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Davis, a three-star recruit, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds.

According to his Hudl account, Davis claims a 4.5-second time in the 40-yard dash, however that number is not verified.

Davis chose Kentucky over a plethora of scholarship offers from other schools including Tennessee, Michigan State, Penn State and Maryland. He is rated by 247Sports as the ninth best player in Ohio and the 438th best player nationally.

On Saturday, Davis was joined in the Wildcats’ 2020 running backs group by Jutahn McClain of Fairfield High School in Fairfield, Ohio. McClain is also listed as a three-star recruit by Rivals, however, 247Sports lists him a four-star, making him one of UK’s highest-rated recruits in the class of 2020 so far.

The 5-9, 172-pound McClain has run the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, a time that is verified according to 247Sports.

McClain also had a long list of offers from other schools, including Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Congrats to my bro he committeed the dice are hot pic.twitter.com/LwYTzGG5hg — Torrance Davis (@TorranceDavis8) June 9, 2019

The commitments of Davis and McClain moved the Wildcats’ 2020 recruiting class ranking to No. 11 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 31 nationally, according to 247Sports, and to No. 21 nationally according to Rivals. The class now boasts seven “hard commits” according to 247Sports, including John Young, an offensive tackle from Christian Academy of Louisville, and Beau Allen, a quarterback from Lexington Catholic.