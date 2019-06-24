Ranking UK’s football recruiting class after busy weekend pulls pair from Louisville

Vince Marrow is recruiting with a new swagger now Kentucky football recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow talks about what Saturday’s 28-7 win over Mississippi State does for recruiting. The victory moved UK into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow talks about what Saturday’s 28-7 win over Mississippi State does for recruiting. The victory moved UK into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007.

Mark Stoops and his Kentucky coaching staff racked up several new football commitments over the weekend, winning two in-state battles against the University of Louisville and stepping outside of the Bluegrass State to get a couple others for the class of 2020.

The class is now ranked 28th nationally and 10th in the Southeastern Conference according to 247Sports.

Rivals.com puts Kentucky’s 11-member class at No. 26 nationally and No. 10 in the SEC.

The first weekend commitment came Friday from offensive tackle Joshua Jones. Jones hails from Phenix City, Ala., where he attends Central High School.

Jones stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 304 pounds. 247Sports lists him as a three-star recruit.

Jones chose Kentucky over offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Louisiana State and others. He is ranked by 247Sports as the 33rd best prospect in the state of Alabama and the 721st best prospect nationally.

The next of the weekend commitments also came Friday from Jordan Watkins, an athlete prospect from Butler High School in Louisville. Watkins, a 6-foot, 180-pound three-star recruit is listed as the ninth ranked recruit in the commonwealth by 247Sports, which also has him ranked as the 719th best prospect nationally .

Watkins, who also had an offer from Louisville, represented another an in-state win for Stoops, who has gone into Louisville previously this off-season to get a commitment from offensive tackle John Young from Christian Academy of Louisville, another player who had an offer from the Cardinals. Watkins has verified times of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.34 in the shuttle drill.

The Wildcats went back into Louisville again Sunday, grabbing a commitment from Izayah Cummings, a wide receiver from Male. Cummings, who along with Watkins was recruited by Vince Marrow, is listed by 247Sports’ composite rankings as the seventh best prospect in Kentucky, 91st wide receiver nationally and 517th overall player nationally.

The 6-3, 212-pound Cummings, spurned offers Louisville, Western Kentucky, Purdue and others. He becomes the second wide receiver in UK’s 2020 recruiting class, joining Earnest Sanders, who also committed over the weekend.

Sanders plays at Beecher High School and comes from Mount Morris, Mich. He is listed by 247Sports’ composite rankings as the 16th best prospect in the state of Michigan, the 90th best wide receiver nationally, and the 514th best prospect nationally.

The three-star recruit also had offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa and others. He has a verified time of 4.72 in the 40-yard dash.

The four weekend commitments increased UK’s class of 2020 to 11 players, after four-star defensive tackle Lamar Goods de-committed from the Wildcats last weekend in favor of Florida.

The most recent 247Sports rankings for the class of 2020 put Clemson at No. 1, followed by Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Ohio State. Florida is No. 6, South Carolina No. 9, Texas A&M No. 11, Mississippi State No. 14, Ole Miss No. 17 and Auburn No. 21. Louisville, with its 20 total commitments, comes in at No. 20.

The Rivals.com rankings have a top five of Clemson, LSU, Alabama, Miami and Georgia. Other SEC schools ranked ahead of Kentucky are No. 6 Florida, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 16 South Carolina, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 22 Auburn. Rivals also has Louisville at No. 20.