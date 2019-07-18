High-upside St. Louis basketball star could be next Kentucky recruiting addition

Cam’Ron Fletcher has been on UK’s recruiting radar for the class of 2020.

Last month, top-50 basketball prospect Cam’Ron Fletcher showed up on the University of Kentucky’s campus for a recruiting visit and left town with a scholarship offer.

Earlier this week, Fletcher — a 6-foot-6 wing from St. Louis — cut his recruitment to five schools: Kentucky, Alabama, Michigan State, Missouri and North Carolina.

The next day, 247Sports national analyst Evan Daniels logged a Crystal Ball pick on Fletcher’s recruiting page in favor of Kentucky.

Things are certainly moving in the right direction for the Wildcats.

“He’s recently narrowed his list to five, and I think Kentucky’s in great position — that’s why I put in that Crystal Ball,” Daniels told the Herald-Leader. “As of today, I like their chances.”

Daniels, who said he couldn’t name a clear No. 2 possibility in Fletcher’s recruitment, is 7-for-7 on his Crystal Ball picks for the 2020 class and was correct on 95 percent of his picks in the 2019 cycle.

Fletcher — the No. 36 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings for 2020 — just recently received his UK scholarship offer, but he’s been on the Wildcats’ recruiting radar for a while. He told the Herald-Leader back in April that Kenny Payne had been keeping tabs on him, and the UK assistant coach was on the front row for Fletcher’s first game of the spring evaluation period.

Payne intimated that if the recruit made his way to Lexington for a visit, he’d likely get a scholarship offer. Both of those things happened in June, and now the Cats find themselves in the driver’s seat for the highly athletic, high-upside prospect.

“What you like about Cam is he’s got plus-size for the position, he’s a good athlete, and he’s a guy with a versatile scoring package,” Daniels said. “And when you combine those three things together, you’ve got a pretty good prospect.”

Fletcher had a solid showing on the Nike circuit this spring, averaging 12.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His athleticism has been an intriguing factor for college coaches and recruiting analysts, who see an unfinished prospect that still has plenty of time to put all the pieces of his game together .

He’s been hovering just outside of five-star status in most of the recruiting rankings, but Fletcher still has a year of high school development ahead of him. And his natural talent will give his future college coaches a great jumping off point.

“Cam does have tremendous athleticism. And he has the physical gifts,” Daniels said. “With that in itself, there is a lot of upside there. But, that said, there’s still developing to do, and he’s still going to need to fine-tune his game. And it lacks a little polish, but there’s a lot of raw, natural talent.

“Consistency as a shooter has to factor in, as well. I think that’s probably the area that I would look to the most in terms of areas where he needs to get better.”

Fletcher made just 28.3 percent of his three-point shots during Nike EYBL regular-season play, then shot 3-for-16 (18.8 percent) from long range in last week’s Peach Invitational, the consolation tournament for Nike-affiliated teams that don’t make the annual Peach Jam finals.

Daniels said there’s obviously still time for Fletcher to work on his shot before he gets to college, and his other assets certainly have John Calipari’s attention. UK’s coaches have made it clear they’d love a commitment from Fletcher, and it seems they might not have to wait too much longer.

Though he is expected to take official visits in the coming weeks, Fletcher has said in multiple recent interviews that he’d like to wrap up his recruitment by September, a couple of months before the early signing period begins.

A college announcement should be coming soon.

“It sure seems like that,” Daniels said. “All signs point to a decision in the next two months.”