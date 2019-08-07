Kentucky Mr. Football Wan’Dale Robinson making impact early at Nebraska

Wandale Robinson says Nebraska has ‘a lot to offer’ Western Hills football star Wandale Robinson talked in September about the Nebraska Cornhuskers program and what he liked about that team, just two weeks after being there for an official visit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Western Hills football star Wandale Robinson talked in September about the Nebraska Cornhuskers program and what he liked about that team, just two weeks after being there for an official visit.

Kentucky’s 2018 Mr. Football is turning heads early in camp during his first college season.

Those heads are turning in Nebraska, and maybe soon around the Big Ten.

Wan’Dale Robinson, who initially committed to play for the University of Kentucky before changing his mind and signing with the Cornhuskers last December, already has the full attention of the Nebraska defense.

“Wan’Dale Robinson’s giving us a lot of problems,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said after a practice this week. “That guy’s pretty special. I don’t know exactly what his role’s going to be or if he knows what he’s doing cause I don’t coach on that side of the ball but when he gets that ball in his hands in space, it’s a problem right now.”

Robinson, a graduate of Western Hills High School in Frankfort, finished his prep career as Kentucky’s second all-time leading scorer with 781 points. He rushed for 1,973 yards and 30 TDs as a senior and also had 725 receiving yards and 11 TDs through the air. He was 8-for-10 for 173 yards and two TD passes last season.

Robinson enrolled at Nebraska last January and participated in spring practice but sat out the Huskers’ spring game because of a hamstring injury.

Robinson is listed as one of 15 wide receivers on the Cornhuskers’ 110-player roster announced this week but has reportedly spent time working with the running backs group early in camp.

No matter how he finds his way to the field as a true freshman, Robinson has positioned himself to pay immediate dividends for Nebraska.

On the day Robinson committed to Nebraska, 247Sports national analyst Steve Wiltfong told the Herald-Leader: “He’s the No. 1 player in the state and a guy who’s a touchdown waiting to happen when he touches the football.”

Nebraska opens the 2019 season Aug. 31 at home against South Alabama.