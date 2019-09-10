Basketball recruiting expert predicting that Kentucky will land fast-rising forward

Lance Ware earned a Kentucky scholarship offer after a solid finish to the Nike travel circuit. Jon Lopez Creative

One of the first recruits to get a visit from John Calipari this week is looking more and more likely to ultimately end up a Kentucky Wildcat.

Four-star power forward Lance Ware hosted Calipari and UK assistant coach Kenny Payne for an in-home visit Monday night, the first day of the fall recruiting period. Ware — a 6-foot-9 prospect from Camden, N.J. — marked Calipari’s third and final stop of the opening day of the fall period, following visits with Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes in Florida, and a meeting with Terrence Clarke at his prep school in New Hampshire.

On Tuesday afternoon, 247Sports national analyst Evan Daniels logged a prediction in favor of Kentucky on Ware’s Crystal Ball page, which was already packed with picks for the Wildcats.

Daniels has been correct on all 22 of the Crystal Ball predictions he’s made so far for the class of 2020. Andrew Slater, Eric Bossi and Jerry Meyer are among the other national recruiting experts who have predicted that Ware will end up at Kentucky.

Ware placed No. 33 overall in the recently updated 247Sports rankings for the class, rising eight spots from his previous position following a strong spring and summer on the Nike circuit. He averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game at the season-ending Peach Jam event in July.

“I think he’s consistently getting better over the last year, year and a half,” Daniels told the Herald-Leader after the latest rankings update. “He’s got good size for the position. He’s lean, he’s long, he’s mobile, he’s fluid. He’s a fine athlete, and I think he’s got good hands. His scoring touch around the basket has continued to develop and improve. He can score on the block, and he can also make mid-range jump shots.

“I think there’s a lot to like about his potential and upside.”

Ware has narrowed his recruiting list to five schools: Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Providence, and he’s already taken official visits to OSU and Michigan. He’s scheduled to take an official visit to Providence this weekend.

Ware is also expected to make a college decision in time for the early signing period, which runs Nov. 13-20.