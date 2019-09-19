A 7-footer who blocks shots and makes threes could be one of UK’s next big recruits

Chet Holmgren was one of the nation’s standout players on the summer travel circuit in 2019. Under Armour

Few basketball recruits had a better showing on the summer travel circuit — and perhaps none of the nation’s prospects are more intriguing — than Chet Holmgren, a near-7-footer from Minnesota who is listed at a mere 190 pounds but excels inside and out on both ends of the court.

Going into his stint on the Under Armour circuit this spring, Holmgren was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 57 overall player in the 2021 class. His standing steadily increased over the course of the summer, and when those rankings were updated this week Holmgren came in at No. 2.

The only player ranked ahead of him is Jonathan Kuminga, the first recruit from that group to land a UK scholarship offer and the undisputed top prospect in the class. Kuminga has often been mentioned as a possibility to reclassify to 2020, however, and that would put Holmgren in line to possibly end up as the No. 1 player in his class.

“He’s one of the most intriguing prospects that I’ve ever evaluated, honestly,” 247Sports’ Evan Daniels told the Herald-Leader on Thursday. “He stands 6-foot-11, he’s rail thin, but he brings a unique impact to both sides of the ball. He can step out on the floor and shoots the ball extremely well out to the three-point line. He’s got good hands and touch. And he’s also an impressive shot-blocker, and he can get to shots with either hand. He’s got good timing, and he competes — he’s got a little edge to him.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Holmgren had already established himself as a top-five national prospect when he showed off a little of that edge at last month’s SC30 Select Camp, an event hosted by NBA star Steph Curry.

In that setting, Curry was on the perimeter defending Holmgren — he’s nearly 7 feet tall, remember — when the high school junior used the former NBA MVP’s own crossover move against him, blowing by Curry for a two-handed slam. The video went viral.

“It was like a dream,” Holmgren told the Star Tribune, his hometown paper, a few days later. “It was kind of just a reaction. There are certain moves that come out based on the defense. And he shifted, so I doubled it up.”

That play showed just one aspect of Holmgren’s unique skill set.

His greatest trait is probably his shot-blocking ability, and he’s arguably the best high schooler in the country in that area. Holmgren averaged 4.9 blocks per game on the Under Armour circuit this spring and summer, an outrageous number for the shoe company leagues.

To put that stat in perspective, it more than doubled the total of the circuit’s No. 2 shot-blocker. Holmgren’s 4.9 swats per game were also more than any other team in the league.

He also made 49 percent of his three-point shots — 21 of 43 attempts over 14 games — and Daniels said, while that sample size might be small, Holmgren’s ability from long range is legit.

“He’s got good mechanics. He’s a confident shooter. … I’m very much a believer in his ability to shoot,” Daniels said, later laughing at the notion of opponents trying to defend the 7-footer’s outside looks. “You’re not getting to those shots.”

Strength is obviously the attribute where Holmgren must improve before he gets to college, but Daniels said he’s already seen progress in that area, and he’ll have two more years of high school before he must match up with college players.

So, where does a 7-footer who can block shots, make threes and handle the ball against NBA stars play at the next level?

“Defensively, he probably guards the ‘5.’ He can guard ‘4s.’ But then, offensively, he’s so versatile with his ability to stretch the floor, you could use him in different ways,” Daniels said. “He’s skilled, and a guy like him allows you to play with your lineup a little. He’s skilled enough to handle the ball on the perimeter. That doesn’t mean he’s a ‘3,’ but he’s a major mismatch problem at the ‘4’ and ‘5’ with guys trying to stay in front of him and trying to defend him out on the perimeter. But then, defensively, you want him in the post.”

There hasn’t been much Kentucky buzz around Holmgren’s recruitment quite yet, but the Herald-Leader was told this week that UK assistant coach Kenny Payne — the Cats’ nationally respected post-player expert — has been involved in the early stages.

It appears Kentucky will have plenty of time to build that relationship.

Holmgren’s explosion on the recruiting trail has resulted in more than two dozen scholarship offers. Home-state Minnesota has been on him hard, but his list of suitors spans the country: Georgetown, Gonzaga, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Texas, Virginia and many more. Duke was in to see him last week, too.

So far, no national recruiting analysts have logged predictions on his Crystal Ball page.

“There’s a long way to go in his recruiting process,” Daniels said. “I don’t think he’s anywhere close to being ready to make a decision.”