Star basketball recruit Treasure Hunt commits to Kentucky, a major addition for the Cats

Treasure Hunt helped her team win the 3-on-3 USA Basketball tournament in April. USA Basketball

Less than a month after her official visit to Kentucky, star basketball recruit Treasure Hunt has announced her commitment to the Wildcats.

Hunt — a 6-foot-2 wing from Chattanooga, Tenn. — is ranked by the All-Star Girls Report as the No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2020, and she will be one of the highest-rated commitments in Coach Matthew Mitchell’s tenure at UK.

The other schools in her final five were Auburn, Baylor, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Hunt helped lead her FBC United team to an undefeated season and league championship on the Under Armour circuit this past summer. She was also one of just seven girls invited to the Steph Curry Camp in August, and she played — and excelled — in several other high-profile events throughout the spring summer.

“There’s no reason Treasure can’t be a pro,” All-Star Girls Report analyst Bret McCormick told the Herald-Leader. “She’s already got a great body — great size — and she’s always been skilled. … She’s a good athlete. Her three-point shot has gotten a lot better — she has a deep range, and that will continue to get better. She can play multiple positions, probably the ‘2’ the ‘3’ and the ‘4’. She’s a matchup problem.”

Hunt is a friend and former travel league teammate of UK star Rhyne Howard, who will be a sophomore for the Wildcats this season and is expected to be one of the country’s top players after earning national freshman of the year honors last season.

Kentucky hosted Hunt for an official visit on Big Blue Madness weekend, and she joins power forward Nyah Leveretter and guard Erin Toller as the third member of Mitchell’s recruiting class of 2020.

This story will be updated.