Isaiah Jackson’s commitment makes this Calipari’s biggest early recruiting class ever

This is the 11th recruiting cycle that John Calipari has been at Kentucky for an early signing period.

Isaiah Jackson’s commitment to the Wildcats on Saturday makes it the biggest fall recruiting class during Calipari’s tenure in Lexington.

Jackson became UK’s sixth commitment from the class of 2020 with his announcement Saturday, joining Devin Askew, Brandon Boston, Terrence Clarke, Cam’Ron Fletcher and Lance Ware in the Wildcats’ group for next season.

By Friday afternoon, Kentucky had already officially confirmed the signing of all of those players except for Boston — an announcement confirming his signing is expected soon — and this will be the first time that Calipari has signed six recruits in the early signing period.

The previous record for Calipari at Kentucky was five early signees, something that happened in 2015 and 2012. Only two of Calipari’s previous recruiting classes at Kentucky have had more than six players total: the 2017 class and 2013 class, which each had eight signees by the spring of those recruiting cycles. Eight of Calipari’s previous classes at UK have had fewer than six recruits by the end of the cycle.

This 2020 class has a little bit of everything.

Askew is a five-star point guard and could take over the Wildcats’ offense next season. Boston and Clarke are five-star shooting guards and among the best scorers in all of high school basketball. Fletcher is a highly athletic, high-upside wing player. Ware is an offensively skilled post player, and Jackson is among the best post defenders in the country.

It’s an eclectic group, and it’s considered the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Askew’s announcement Friday that he had reclassified from 2021 to 2020 and signed with the Wildcats for next season was enough to push Kentucky into the top spot in the 247Sports composite rankings.

247Sports national analyst Evan Daniels said Friday that a commitment from Jackson — which, obviously, happened the following day — “would almost ensure that they end up with the No. 1 class come next spring.”

And the Wildcats likely aren’t finished yet.

Jackson and Ware are talented frontcourt prospects, but UK is almost certain to add at least one more player to that group. Five-star forward Greg Brown and four-star center Cliff Omoruyi are still on the Wildcats’ radar, and they aren’t expected to make college decisions until the spring.

Kentucky is also thought to be a serious player for Jonathan Kuminga, who is currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the 2021 class but is widely expected to reclassify to 2020 and play college basketball next season.

Kuminga — a 6-foot-8 forward — is likely to play more of a perimeter role in college, at least part of the time, and he and Clarke have talked about teaming up at the next level. Calipari has made multiple trips to Kuminga’s high school in New Jersey to visit with him this fall.

Following Kentucky in the 2020 team rankings, for now, are Duke, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Virginia, Utah, Baylor, Xavier and Wisconsin.

Only seven of the nation’s top-30 recruits — according to the 247Sports composite rankings — remain uncommitted, and at least a couple of those players are expected to go pro instead of college next season.

The early signing period ends Wednesday, and the regular signing period for high school seniors begins April 15.

Calipari’s early commitments

Class Early commits Players 2020 Six Askew, Boston, Clarke, Fletcher, Jackson, Ware 2019 Three Allen, Maxey, Whitney* 2018 Three Herro, Johnson, Quickley 2017 Four Gilgeous-Alexander, Green, Richards, Washington 2016 Five Adebayo, Fox, Gabriel, Killeya-Jones, Monk 2015 Three Briscoe, Labissiere, Matthews 2014 Four Booker, Lyles, Towns, Ulis 2013 Five Harrison, Harrison, Lee, Willis, Young 2012 Three Cauley-Stein, Goodwin, Poythress 2011 Four Davis, Kidd-Gilchrist, Teague, Wiltjer 2010 One Poole

*-signed in late period