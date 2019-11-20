Calipari offers first comments on Kentucky’s new recruits. ‘They wanted this culture.’

All of the signatures are in, and John Calipari likes his recruiting class.

UK released a statement Wednesday night confirming the signing of six high-level basketball prospects — the program’s biggest early recruiting haul in Calipari’s decade-plus tenure in Lexington — and the Wildcats’ head coach was glowing in his comments for the newest additions.

All six of Kentucky’s early commitments have officially signed with the school for next season. UK will be adding five-star point guard Devin Askew, five-star shooting guards Brandon “BJ” Boston and Terrence Clarke, four-star wing Cam’Ron Fletcher, five-star power forward Isaiah Jackson, and four-star power forward Lance Ware.

That group is ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

“I’m really excited about this group of young men,” Calipari said. “They recruited us as much as we recruited them. They wanted this culture. They wanted to be with other good players. They didn’t need crazy promises. They wanted this. In the past, when we’ve had groups like that, it’s led to success both individually and as a team.

“When you’re building a great team, not only do you need to be talented, you need to have high-character individuals, which we have with this group. These are great kids from good families.”

Clarke — a 6-foot-6 prospect from the Boston area — is the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2020 class, making him Kentucky’s first top-five signee in five years.

“Terrence is one of the most talented basketball players in the country regardless of class,” Calipari said. “He has a toughness to him that the Big Blue Nation is going to really love. When he came on his visit, he saw firsthand the type of effort and work we expect of our players and immediately decided this was the type of environment he wanted to be in. Terrence has all the tools you look for in a kid: length, athleticism, toughness and a high basketball IQ. I’m looking forward to coaching him.”

Boston — a 6-6 player from Atlanta — is No. 13 in those rankings. He was Kentucky’s first commitment for 2020, pledging to the Wildcats back in July.

“BJ is one of the best basketball players in the country,” Calipari said. “He can score from anywhere on the floor with his length and his athleticism and he finishes really well in traffic. He’s versatile enough to play two or three positions. On top of BJ’s basketball ability, what I love about him is he wants to play with other great players. He’s already doing that on the high school level and wanted the challenge of competing with and against the best every day in practice here.”

Askew — a 6-3 guard from California — is No. 18 in the 247Sports composite rankings after announcing last week that he had reclassified from 2021 and signed with Kentucky early. He committed to the Cats last month.

“Devin is a winner who other players want to play with,” Calipari said. “He has a team-first mentality and a maturity about him that you won’t find from many kids his age. He can make shots, he creates plays for himself and his teammates, and he is a willing defender with great size and length. Devin embraces the challenge of playing on this stage and has the makeup to be a special player.”

Jackson — a 6-9 prospect from Detroit — is UK’s most recent commitment, announcing his pledge to the Wildcats on Saturday. He’s one of the top defensive players in the 2020 class and is ranked No. 26 nationally by the 247Sports composite.

“Isaiah is without a doubt one of the best defenders in this class,” Calipari said. “You’re talking about an elite shot blocker who can guard one through five. Isaiah is acquiring the offensive skills needed to be an exceptional two-way player and I really like his ability to attack the rim in a lot of different ways. Isaiah is a high-character kid and a winner.”

Ware — a 6-9 power forward from Camden, N.J. — comes from the same high school that produced Dajuan Wagner, who was Calipari’s first major recruit as Memphis’ head coach. Ware is the No. 34 overall player in the 2020 composite rankings.

“Every team needs a guy that will do things that help you win – those winning basketball plays. Lance does those,” Calipari said. “Lance has the ingredients to get a team over the hump. He’s skilled, he’s tough, he rebounds and he finishes around the basket. Lance knows what his strengths are and plays to them. He’s going to have a tremendous career here at Kentucky.”

Fletcher — a 6-6 wing from St. Louis — is the lowest-ranked of Kentucky’s early signees at No. 44 overall, but he’s one of the highest-upside players in the class.

“Cam’Ron is one of the most unique players in the country and is going to have a tremendous career,” Calipari said. “He can play multiple positions. He’s an elite defender, a great basketball player and he’s an exceptional kid. He’s another one of those guys who wants to win and will do whatever it takes. His best basketball is still in front of him and I can’t wait to see him grow on this stage.”

The early signing period ended Wednesday, but UK could still add to its No. 1-ranked recruiting class over the next few months. The regular signing period for college basketball recruits starts April 15.