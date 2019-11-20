Three chances to watch UK basketball recruit on ESPN this week — and more in the future

One positive of five-star basketball recruit Brandon Boston’s move to California for his senior year of high school is that Kentucky fans will be able to watch him more than a dozen times this season.

Boston, who was UK’s first commitment for the 2020 class, will play on ESPN-affiliated channels at least 15 times over the next few months, including several games against other high-profile teams and recruits. The first three opportunities to see Boston in action will be this week.

Earlier this year, the future Wildcat decided to leave the Atlanta area and play for Sierra Canyon (Calif.), which is now considered one of the best programs in the country going into the 2019-20 season. The team will also feature top-10 senior Ziaire Williams, who is still undecided in his recruitment, as well as top-10 sophomore Amari Bailey, and Bronny James and Zaire Wade (the sons of NBA stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade).

ESPN’s coverage of the Sierra Canyon squad begins Thursday, the first of three consecutive nights that the team’s games will air on the ESPN3 streaming service. All three of those games (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) will start at 11 p.m. ET and be against California opponents.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

A major highlight of the Sierra Canyon TV schedule will come Jan. 3, when the team faces The Patrick School (N.J.), a squad that features No. 1-ranked junior Jonathan Kuminga, who is widely expected to reclassify to 2020 and play college basketball next season.

Kuminga is a major UK recruiting target, and that Jan. 3 game will air at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

Boston — a 6-foot-6 shooting guard — committed to Kentucky in July and is the No. 13 overall player in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

BJ Boston is the future of BBN! ️ @bboston_ pic.twitter.com/PB6N6nEd7X — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) October 29, 2019