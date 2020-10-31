Kentucky’s recruiting roll continues with commitment from elite Texas shot-blocker

With the early signing period just a couple of weeks away, this recruiting run that John Calipari has been on just keeps getting better.

The latest commitment for next season’s Kentucky basketball team is Texas power forward Daimion Collins, one of the most intriguing and highly rated frontcourt prospects in the country, the third member of UK’s 2021 class, and the third commitment for the Cats in the past several days.

Collins — a 6-foot-10 prospect with a 7-3 wingspan from Atlanta, Texas — picked Kentucky on Saturday night.

“I set out like, ‘Where’s somewhere that will fit me best? Somewhere that will develop me for the next level? Somewhere that I can see myself going and playing and getting me ready for the NBA?’” Collins said of his decision process. A few moments later, he unzipped his jacket, revealed a blue UK shirt and announced his commitment: “Go Wildcats!” Collins said.

He joins Seattle point guard Nolan Hickman, who became UK’s first 2021 commitment in August, and Chicago small forward Bryce Hopkins, who announced for the Cats on Monday night, as the program’s third addition for next season’s roster. UK also landed a commitment from class of 2022 point guard Skyy Clark last week, though it’s possible Clark could eventually reclassify and play for the Cats next season, as well.

Collins is the highest-rated player yet for Kentucky’s 2021 class, and his commitment pushes UK to No. 2 in the 247Sports team rankings, behind only Florida State. Collins is the No. 19 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, though Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2021 class.

Several 247Sports analysts were in Texas this past weekend for the much-anticipated Wootten Camp, arguably the deepest collection of top high school prospects in one place since COVID-19 precautions scrambled the recruiting calendar last spring.

National analyst Eric Bossi, after watching Collins play at that showcase, called him “a legitimate top-10 prospect” noting his continued and rapid improvement. He’s expected to be slotted as a top-10 recruit when the rankings are updated. Fellow 247Sports analyst Brandon Jenkins told the Herald-Leader that Collins was one of the top performers at the Wootten Camp.

“He’s a long, athletic, mobile hybrid ‘4,’” Jenkins said. “He once would have been considered like a straight center, but he’s evolved his game over the summer — as far as his jump-shooting and ball-handling — to make himself a legitimate ‘4’ man. Now, he might play the ‘5’ at Kentucky, just due to his ability to run rim to rim and protect the basket at an elite level. But he projects as a hybrid ‘4’ man at the highest of levels.

“He’s painfully skinny, but, at the same time, he gets a lot done with his length and athleticism. He’s extremely talented, and he’s just starting to scratch the surface of what he can become.”

That length and athleticism combine to make Collins one of the top rim-protectors in the country, even if he could stand to add some more strength. He averaged 24.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and an eye-popping 7.7 blocks per game as a junior last high school season.

“I think one thing that will translate off the bat is his helpside defense and his ability to block shots,” Jenkins said. “I mean, his length is ridiculous.”

Not to compare Collins — a high school senior — to past shot-blocking greats like Anthony Davis and Nerlens Noel, but he does seem to possess similar strengths on the defensive end, and Collins could be a similarly dangerous weapon for UK in the paint next season — a player that teammates can rely on to have their backs and opponents must be aware of when driving the lane.

“I think what all three of those players have in common is — even if they’re not alert at the right time — they still have the ability and the length to get there in time and make a play,” Jenkins said. “So I think he’ll have that same impact as far as being ready on helpside, blocking shots and keeping it in play. He’s that type of player.”

Kentucky’s late charge

A few months ago, the battle over Collins’ commitment appeared to be a two-team affair between Big 12 rivals Oklahoma and Texas. He had extensive ties to the Sooners’ program — and his hometown in far east Texas is actually closer to Norman than Austin — but the Longhorns represented the home-state choice, and Collins had developed an especially close relationship with Texas assistant coach Jai Lucas.

UK had already started recruiting Collins — with Joel Justus taking the lead — before Calipari hired Lucas over the summer, but that switch did give Kentucky a familiar face for its recruiting pitch.

Jenkins, who is based in Austin, thinks the Longhorns would have landed Collins if Lucas had stayed put. “Not only would he be at Texas, but he would have been committed by now,” he said. “I think Daimion saw (Lucas) as family and felt comfortable making that jump with him there. And then on top of that, it was just a perfect fit. So it all worked out for Daimion long term.”

Collins will be the latest in a long line of highly athletic shot-blockers with ridiculous length to play for Calipari, who has sent players like Davis, Noel and Willie Cauley-Stein to the NBA over the past several years and has freshman Isaiah Jackson on campus this season.

“I think the reason why he fits perfectly at Kentucky is because Kentucky has had players like him before, and they’ll know exactly what to do with him,” Jenkins said. “A kid like Isaiah Jackson is there now just wreaking havoc in practice, and the coaches are raving about him. I think he can have that same type of impact. His mistakes will immediately be hidden, because he won’t be asked to do much other than what he’s good at.”

Collins is still a work-in-progress offensively, but that progress is apparently coming at a rapid rate. He’s been developing his skills away from the basket and is already an exceptional rim-runner. Once he gains some strength — that will no doubt be a major focus when he arrives on Kentucky’s campus — he can be an even more effective defender and have more impact as a scorer and rebounder.

Though fellow UK commitments Hickman and Hopkins are generally seen as multi-year college players, Collins has definite one-and-done potential.

“His ability to play through contact will all come to light once he gets stronger,” Jenkins said. “He’s already very productive for being as painfully thin as he is. But if he can add more weight, who knows what type of player he could turn into. At the highest level.”