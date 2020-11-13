Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Watch: Extensive video highlights of UK basketball recruiting target Jaden Hardy

Jaden Hardy was one of the top scorers on the Nike travel circuit last summer.
Jaden Hardy was one of the top scorers on the Nike travel circuit last summer. John Lopez/Nike

If you couldn’t catch five-star Kentucky basketball recruiting target Jaden Hardy on national television Thursday night, you can still get a glimpse of what he accomplished on the court.

Check out the video below — with more than 15 minutes of highlights from Thursday night’s ESPN2 game — to see Hardy (No. 1 on the white team) score 39 points to lead his Air Nado (Nev.) squad to an 89-83 win over CBC (Calif.). Also be sure to keep an eye on five-star point guard Amari Bailey, who wears No. 10 for CBC (black uniforms) and is an early UK target for the 2022 class. Bailey is ranked as the No. 3 overall player in 2022. Also starting for CBC was Bronny James, the son of LeBron James. He wears uniform No. 0.

Hardy is still considering going straight to the pros out of high school — along with scholarship offers from Kentucky, UCLA and several other major schools — and the Herald-Leader has been told that UK will continue to pursue him vigorously despite the preps-to-pros speculation. A look at these highlights, and it’s easy to see why. Hardy, who starts the game off with an emphatic dunk after collecting the opening tip, is the No. 4 player in the 2021 class, and 247Sports national analyst Eric Bossi wrote Thursday night that he might belong in the No. 2 spot once those rankings are updated.

No decision on his next basketball destination is expected anytime soon. For now, enjoy the highlights ...

