Major basketball Crystal Ball pick in favor of Kentucky

Hunter Sallis, left, is defended by UK basketball freshman Devin Askew at USA Basketball camp in Colorado Springs last October. USA Basketball

Longtime Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi has made the move to 247Sports, and he revealed his first Crystal Ball prediction at his new gig Monday morning.

It’s good news for Kentucky.

Bossi -- one of the most respected recruiting analysts in the country -- is predicting that five-star point guard Hunter Sallis will ultimately commit to the Wildcats, who extended a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-5 playmaker from Omaha over the summer.

247Sports ranks Sallis as the No. 6 overall player in the 2021 class, and Rivals.com -- while under Bossi’s watch -- recently ranked Sallis as the No. 6 prospect and No. 1 point guard in that group. He’s emerged in recent weeks as perhaps UK’s top recruiting priority for 2021.

There’s still a ways to go in Sallis’ recruitment -- and Kansas and North Carolina are also thought to be among his top schools -- but it’s certainly interesting that Bossi would choose Sallis to Kentucky as his first public prediction at 247Sports.

Calipari’s recruiting history at Kentucky

