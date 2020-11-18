More Next Cats links: Kentucky basketball recruiting news

Kentucky basketball fans have plenty to celebrate when it comes to the recruiting trail. UK Athletics

Be sure to check out the main Next Cats website for the latest news and most recent links to stories about Kentucky’s basketball recruiting efforts.

Here is a rundown of additional links to some other recent stories related to UK recruiting:

More links

Indiana and North Carolina could finish strong as the 2021 cycle continues



247Sports roundtable: Paolo Banchero was the most surprising commitment for 2021 so far



Louisville landed a Top 100 recruit for its 2021 class on Monday



Watch: New video highlights featuring Keyonte George, a UK target for the 2022 class



Kentucky signee Bryce Hopkins will not back down from a challenge



West Virginia standout includes Kentucky on his latest list of schools



Watch: Video highlights of Isaac McKneely, who included UK on his latest list



National analyst: Watch for UK target Jaden Hardy to move up in 2021 rankings



Why Michigan’s No. 1-ranked class could pave the road to the Final Four



Star recruit from Philadelphia: ‘Kentucky is my dream school’



National analyst thinks Kentucky got the ‘biggest steal’ of early signing period

Rivals.com lists Kentucky as one of the ‘winners’ of early signing period

Top UK target Jaden Hardy made a case for the top of the rankings in ESPN2 game

Love for basketball helps Bryce Hopkins go from riding the bench to signing with UK

247Sports: A look at how the SEC has fared in the early signing period

Rivals analyst: It didn’t take long for Juwan Howard to figure out recruiting

No. 1-ranked recruits Chet Holmgren and Emoni Bates put on a show Thursday

USA Today looks at each of the 25 teams in the preseason coaches poll

New CBS Sports mock draft: Gary Parrish includes four Kentucky players

In-state star Zion Harmon officially signed with Western Kentucky this week