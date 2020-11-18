More Next Cats links: Kentucky basketball recruiting news

Next Cats Blog
Kentucky basketball recruiting news
Here is a rundown of additional links to some other recent stories related to UK recruiting:
Here is a rundown of additional links to some other recent stories related to UK recruiting:
Indiana and North Carolina could finish strong as the 2021 cycle continues
247Sports roundtable: Paolo Banchero was the most surprising commitment for 2021 so far
Louisville landed a Top 100 recruit for its 2021 class on Monday
Watch: New video highlights featuring Keyonte George, a UK target for the 2022 class
Kentucky signee Bryce Hopkins will not back down from a challenge
West Virginia standout includes Kentucky on his latest list of schools
Watch: Video highlights of Isaac McKneely, who included UK on his latest list
National analyst: Watch for UK target Jaden Hardy to move up in 2021 rankings
Why Michigan’s No. 1-ranked class could pave the road to the Final Four
Star recruit from Philadelphia: ‘Kentucky is my dream school’
National analyst thinks Kentucky got the ‘biggest steal’ of early signing period
Rivals.com lists Kentucky as one of the ‘winners’ of early signing period
Top UK target Jaden Hardy made a case for the top of the rankings in ESPN2 game
Love for basketball helps Bryce Hopkins go from riding the bench to signing with UK
247Sports: A look at how the SEC has fared in the early signing period
Rivals analyst: It didn’t take long for Juwan Howard to figure out recruiting
No. 1-ranked recruits Chet Holmgren and Emoni Bates put on a show Thursday
USA Today looks at each of the 25 teams in the preseason coaches poll
New CBS Sports mock draft: Gary Parrish includes four Kentucky players
In-state star Zion Harmon officially signed with Western Kentucky this week
