SEC falls behind in basketball recruiting rankings for 2021. Is more help on the way?

Though Kentucky is in its customary spot near the top of the college basketball recruiting rankings, the rest of the Southeastern Conference is in a bit of a collective slump for the 2021 cycle.

As of the end of the early signing period last week, UK is the only SEC team in the top 10 of the 2021 recruiting rankings, according to the 247Sports composite numbers. Only two other programs within the league — Louisiana State and Alabama — are in the top 25 nationally.

This is a drastic switch from recent cycles. For the 2020 class, the SEC had six teams in the top 11 nationally, and the conference has had at least five of the country’s top 25 classes in each of the past four recruiting cycles.

With nearly 90 of the Top 100 players in the class already committed, there won’t be a whole lot of opportunities for SEC teams to catch up. Here’s where things stand going into the winter (with each team’s national recruiting ranking in parentheses) along with some top remaining league targets:

SEC basketball recruiting rankings

1. Kentucky (3): UK has led the SEC in the rankings in all 12 of John Calipari’s recruiting cycles since becoming the Wildcats’ head coach, and this one looks to be no different, with three early commitments — all ranked in the top 50 nationally — and more highly touted prospects likely to join in the future. Top commitment: 6-9 post player Daimion Collins (No. 19 nationally).

2. LSU (11): Despite unsettled NCAA issues related to recruiting allegations, Coach Will Wade is in a spot to possibly land his third top-10 class nationally in the past four years. Expect the Tigers to remain active right down to the wire with this 2021 class. Top commitment: 6-8 small forward Alex Fudge (No. 44 nationally).

3. Alabama (15): Still relatively new to the league, Bama head coach Nate Oats has one of the SEC’s top recruiting classes and is in a good spot to add to it in the coming months. The Tide already have one of the most exciting players in the 2021 class — in-state prospect JD Davison — signed for next season. Top commitment: 6-3 point guard JD Davison (No. 9 nationally).

4. Texas A&M (28): Coach Buzz Williams is coming off a top-20 class nationally, and he has another good one lined up for next season, with three players already signed for 2021. Top commitment: 6-4 combo guard Manny Obaseki (No. 26 nationally).

5. Mississippi (31): Coming off his second season in charge of the Rebels’ program, Coach Kermit Davis has a three-player early signing class with an instant-impact star at the point guard spot for next season. Top commitment: 5-9 point guard Daeshun Ruffin (No. 35 nationally).

6. Auburn (34): This ranking is a little misleading. Auburn has just two early signees — holding them down in these points-based standings — but they’re both terrific players and ranked in the top 100 nationally. Do-it-all forward Jabari Smith — a likely NBA lottery pick in 2022 — is the SEC’s top-ranked commitment (so far) for next season. Top commitment: 6-10 power forward Jabari Smith (No. 5 nationally).

7. Tennessee (39): Yet another two-player recruiting class that’s a little further down the list simply due to lack of numbers. Both of Coach Rick Barnes’ early commitments are ranked in the top 100 nationally, and the Vols should have some returning talent off this coming season’s team to build around their point guard of the future. Top commitment: 6-1 point guard Kennedy Chandler (No. 13 nationally).

8. Missouri (43): The Tigers have a total of five early commitments, though none of them are ranked in the top 150 nationally. Coach Cuonzo Martin will hope that a few of these relatively under-the-radar recruits pan out as longer-term standouts. Top commitment: 6-foot combo guard Anton Brookshire (No. 152 nationally).

9. South Carolina (46): Another big class light on star power. Coach Frank Martin has four players already committed for next season, but none of them are ranked in the top 175 nationally. Top commitment: 6-4 shooting guard Devin Carter (No. 176 nationally).

10. Vanderbilt (49): Only two signees so far for Coach Jerry Stackhouse, and — while neither is ranked in the Top 100 for 2021 — both are near that level and should be immediate contributors for the Commodores next season. Top commitment: 6-6 small forward Gabe Dorsey (No. 111 nationally).

11. Arkansas (53): Coach Eric Musselman has just two early commitments, but he’s a master when it comes to transfers, and the NCAA is expected to allow players to switch schools without having to sit a season starting next year. That change will make Arkansas a team to watch in the spring and summer. Top commitment: 6-5 shooting guard Chance Moore (No. 85 nationally).

12. Florida (71): Just one commitment so far for Coach Mike White’s Gators, who had the No. 38 class nationally in 2020 and have finished with a top-15 class just once since Billy Donovan left Gainesville. Top commitment: 6-6 shooting guard Kowacie Reeves (No. 56 nationally).

13. Mississippi State (82): Coach Ben Howland has just one commitment. He landed top 10 recruit Malik Newman in 2015 and put together a top 10 national class the next year. Since then, the Bulldogs have had a top-30 class just once. Top commitment: 6-10 power forward KeShawn Murphy (No. 154 nationally).

14. Georgia (103): Coach Tom Crean’s only 2021 commitment is ranked outside the top 200 nationally, though the Bulldogs are still in the mix for some difference-makers in this class. Top commitment: 6-5 shooting guard Camron McDowell (No. 230 nationally).

Recruits to watch

It is important to point out that seven SEC teams have a commitment from at least one top-50 player nationally in the 2021 class, and two others have at least one top-100 prospect for next season. So, the league won’t be lacking for star power moving forward. Here are some uncommitted top-100 prospects who could realistically add to the SEC’s 2021 recruiting numbers (with each player’s national recruiting ranking):

4. Jaden Hardy (combo guard): The Las Vegas area star might choose to go straight to the pros. If he doesn’t, UK will likely be battling UCLA and other Pac-12 powers for his signature.

7. Hunter Sallis (point guard): Arguably the best point guard in the 2021 class, Sallis isn’t expected to make a college decision anytime soon. When he does, Kentucky will be among the heavy favorites.

10. Michael Foster (power forward): Maybe this isn’t “realistic” — because pretty much everyone expects Foster to jump straight to the pros — but, if he plays college ball, Georgia is the likely leader.

14. Aminu Mohammed (small forward): Mohammed is a much more realistic target for Georgia (possible favorite) and the SEC as a whole. LSU is among the other programs expected to be in the mix for the Washington, D.C., star.

23. Charles Bediako (center): Until information to the contrary comes out, Alabama is seen as the front-runner to land the instant-impact, five-star big man — a possible boon to the Crimson Tide’s already impressive class.

97. Wesley Cardet (combo guard): There’s a ton of SEC chatter around Cardet’s recruitment. Alabama has been seen as a possible favorite here, too, but the Florida native is also looking hard at Auburn and the home-state Gators, among other high-major programs.