Any questions on this Kentucky basketball team or Calipari’s recruiting? Let us know.

Kentucky guard Brandon Boston Jr. rallies the team before their game against the Richmond Spiders at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 29. 2020. aslitz@herald-leader.com

There’s a lot of uncertainty around the Kentucky men’s basketball program at the moment.

The Wildcats are off to their worst start in nearly 40 years following an abbreviated preseason with little time for UK’s brand new team to get acquainted. John Calipari has three early signees for next season’s recruiting class, but the Cats are still in pursuit of several others, and that class is sure to grow between now and next summer.

