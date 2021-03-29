Kentucky basketball mailbag call: Send us your questions about the Wildcats

Davion Mintz (10), Lance Ware, left, and Jacob Toppin (0) could all be back at Kentucky next season. SEC Media

What’s next for Kentucky basketball?

With Dontaie Allen, Devin Askew, Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware all signaling that they’ll be back for another season with the Wildcats, it appears that UK’s program will actually have some continuity for the 2021-22 campaign.

But there’s still plenty of roster intrigue to be worked out over the next few weeks.

So, what do you want to know about the Wildcats?

Send any questions you have about the UK basketball program — whether they be about next season’s team, the Cats’ recruiting outlook, John Calipari’s plan moving forward, the overall future of the program, or anything else — to Herald-Leader sports writer Ben Roberts, and we’ll answer them online and in the newspaper in the coming days.

