End of an era? No Kentucky basketball players listed in NBA mock draft for next year.

ESPN posted a new NBA mock draft for 2022 on Tuesday morning, and there was one notable omission.

No Kentucky players were listed.

It’s obviously early in the process, but the update, which included an entire 60-player draft, featured zero Wildcats in what is turning into an anomalous recruiting cycle for John Calipari’s program. Unless there’s a major surprise this spring or a shakeup in the 2021 rankings, this will be the first time that Calipari has not brought in a top-10 national recruit, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Texas big man Daimion Collins, who signed with UK last fall, is currently the Cats’ top recruit for next season. He’s ranked No. 11 in the country — and he’s projected as an instant-impact player and assumed to be a one-and-done candidate — but he remains absent from ESPN’s mock draft for 2022.

UK’s two other high school signees, Nolan Hickman and Bryce Hopkins, are viewed as multi-year college players. None of Kentucky’s expected returnees or incoming transfers made the ESPN mock draft either.

Calipari has had at least two players selected in the first round of every NBA Draft since completing his first full season at Kentucky in 2010, and Isaiah Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. are both seen as potential first-round picks this year.

That streak seems in danger of ending. If not this year, then next. After missing on a handful of recruits that are included in ESPN’s 2022 mock draft, UK is turning primarily to the NCAA transfer portal to fill out next season’s roster. That’s a route that could bring in experienced, proven college players, but it’s a talent pool that’s shallow on bonafide NBA prospects.

Kentucky is still in the mix for highly touted point guard prospect TyTy Washington, who narrowed his recruitment to six schools over the weekend. ESPN lists Washington as the No. 13 overall pick for next year. He is the second point guard in the mock draft, following Tennessee signee Kennedy Chandler — a former UK recruiting target — at No. 10.

The ESPN mock draft features 10 prospects from the 2021 recruiting class in the 14-player lottery, including several former UK targets: Duke commitment Paolo Banchero (No. 1 overall), UCLA commitment Peyton Watson (No. 7), uncommitted forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (No. 8) and Chandler. Another UK recruiting target, Jaden Hardy, is No. 3 on the list, though the five-star combo guard is expected to go straight to the G League out of high school.

As of now, Collins appears to be Kentucky’s most likely draft prospect for next year. Keion Brooks, if he returns to UK, would be among the candidates to play his way into the 2022 draft, and expected returnee Jacob Toppin would be among the Wildcats with the highest upside.

There’s a long way to go — and a lot of basketball to be played — but the 2021-22 Kentucky roster doesn’t look like it’ll be nearly as stacked with NBA Draft talent as previous Wildcats’ teams.