Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Latest from Jalen Duren, and much more

It was a busy week on the basketball recruiting trail, with Kentucky’s coaches starting the first July evaluation period off at the Adidas event in Birmingham and then moving on to other showcases around the country.

John Calipari did see top UK recruit Jalen Duren, along with several others, over the past few days. In case you missed it, UK also extended a scholarship offer to Reed Sheppard.

Here are the top UK recruiting links heading into the new week:

No. 1 recruit Jalen Duren talks about his college options: Kentucky, Memphis and Miami

Q&A with 2022 guard Anthony Black, who Kentucky watched play over the weekend

Will Reed Sheppard play at UK? The Courier Journal takes a look at previous father-son duos

Kentucky target Baye Fall mentioned in Under Armour notes from weekend event

Duke is now among the schools picking things up with 2022 forward Tyler Nickel

National: Xavier landed a commitment from a top 50 recruit on Monday afternoon

Analysis of Reed Sheppard, Chris Livingston and other locals from this past weekend’s Adidas event

Major 2022 target Dereck Lively on his UK visit: ‘Everything there just blew my mind’

Kentucky target Chris Livingston not planning to decide on college until after his senior season

Four-star big man Yohan Traore is on the rise in the class of 2022

Kentucky target Keyonte George hopes to announce a college decision by late August

Rivals.com analyst: Keyonte George is looking more and more like a point guard