Star basketball recruit Kyle Filipowski picks Duke, a week after landing a UK offer

Kyle Filipowski posted several photos on social media following his official visit to Duke in June. Twitter

Five-star forward Kyle Filipowski announced his commitment to Duke on Thursday morning.

The versatile, 6-foot-11 prospect has been one of the fastest-rising recruits in the 2022 class over the past few months, and he earned a scholarship offer from Kentucky last week after playing in front of UK Coach John Calipari for the first time a few days earlier.

Duke had already established itself as the perceived favorite in Filipowski’s recruitment, however, hosting him for an official visit and extending a scholarship offer in June. Kentucky’s coaches had hoped that Filipowski and his family would take an official visit to Lexington next month, but that obviously won’t be happening.

Filipowski is currently ranked No. 40 overall by 247Sports, but he’s expected to rise well into five-star territory in the next rankings update. He also took official visits to Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and Syracuse this summer, as well as unofficial visits to UConn and Northwestern.

This is the first major recruiting victory for Jon Scheyer, who will take over as head coach of the Blue Devils after Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski retires following the 2021-22 season. Duke is also expected to land a commitment from five-star small forward Dariq Whitehead, who will announce his college decision Sunday.

Whitehead is the No. 6 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Kentucky is still pursuing several other frontcourt players from that group.

Five-star center Dereck Lively II might be UK’s top 2022 target, and he recently ascended to the No. 3 spot in the 247Sports rankings. The Wildcats are also pursuing versatile, 6-9 forward Brandon Miller, who, like Lively, took an official visit to Lexington last month. Class of 2022 center Adem Bona will be another player to watch. He’s expected to visit UK in August, and a scholarship offer from the Wildcats could also be coming his way soon.

Players from the 2022 class will be permitted to officially sign with their colleges in November.