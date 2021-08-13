Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Will a major UK target turn pro instead?

Brandon Miller has emerged as a possible top-10 basketball recruit in the 2022 class. He visited UK in June. Jon Lopez Creative/Nike

There have been rumblings throughout the summer that five-star Kentucky basketball recruiting target Brandon Miller might bypass college for the professional route, and, now, the first Crystal Ball prediction for his recruitment is in.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi logged a Crystal Ball pick Friday predicting that Miller — a 6-foot-8 forward from the Nashville area — will go pro instead of playing college basketball. Miller is the No. 13 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports rankings. Bossi’s prediction is the first on Miller’s Crystal Ball page, and there are currently no picks on his Rivals.com FutureCast page.

Miller was one of the first 2022 recruits to land a UK scholarship offer, and he was one of only five uncommitted players from that group to take an official visit to Lexington when the NCAA travel window opened back up in June. He also took official visits to Alabama and Tennessee in June. His list also includes Florida, Kansas, Tennessee State, the G League and the Australian-based NBL.

