Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Chris Livingston, Penny Hardaway and more
The top Kentucky basketball recruiting links and other news from around the country ...
Latest on Nick Smith Jr.: Analyst talks to us about his game, UK’s chances
2022 star Chris Livingston talks about UK, Memphis, his pro options & more
Penny Hardaway: New NIL rules helped him recruit the top class at Memphis
CBS Sports: It’s time to put Calipari-sized expectations on Penny’s Tigers
No mention of Kentucky in latest blog post from Canadian star Elijah Fisher
The son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer is an early standout for 2025
Jon Rothstein ranks Kentucky as the No. 2 team in the SEC for this season
Iowa State schedules second visit with likely Kentucky target Omaha Biliew
More recruiting links: Duke’s Jon Scheyer could have a superclass in 2022
