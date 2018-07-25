EKU’s non-conference basketball schedule set. New coach brings a twist.

The Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule Wednesday, and the Colonels will open the regular season against their new head coach’s alma mater.
Following an exhibition game against Kentucky Christian in Richmond on Nov. 1, EKU will host Marshall on Nov. 7. First-year head coach A.W. Hamilton spent the last three seasons of his playing career with the Thundering Herd after transferring from Wake Forest. He graduated in 2005 and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Marshall the same year.
The Colonels will face at least four teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season. Five of their opponents won 22 games or more last year including Kansas State, which defeated the University of Kentucky in the NCAA Sweet 16.
EKU will play Kansas State in the opening round of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in St. Thomas on Nov. 16. The Colonels will play two additional games in the Paradise Jam, on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19. Potential opponents are Missouri, Northern Iowa, Oregon State, Kennesaw State, Old Dominion and Penn.
Following an extended break, the Colonels will play at Tennessee on Nov. 28. They’ll then travel to North Carolina to face High Point on Dec. 1. High Point is led by former University of Kentucky head coach Tubby Smith, who played at the school from 1969-1973.
Other highlights of EKU’s non-conference schedule include a tilt with Northern Kentucky in Richmond on Dec. 8 and a trip to Cincinnati to face Xavier on Dec. 8. The Musketeers went 29-6 last year and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
EKU men’s basketball non-conference schedule
Home games in capital letters
Nov. 1: KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN (exhibition)
Nov. 7: MARSHALL
Nov. 10: At Chattanooga
Nov. 13: MIDWAY
Nov. 16: Kansas State (Paradise Jam)
Nov. 17: TBD (Paradise Jam)
Nov. 19: TBD (Paradise Jam)
Nov. 28: At Tennessee
Dec. 1: At High Point
Dec. 5: SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE
Dec. 8: NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Dec. 15: At Xavier
Dec. 22: At Duquesne
Dec. 29: BRESCIA
Comments