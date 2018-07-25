Eastern Kentucky’s Nick Mayo, left, defended a shot by Morehead state’s Jordan Walker. EKU announced this season’s non-conference schedule on Wednesday.
Men's Basketball

EKU’s non-conference basketball schedule set. New coach brings a twist.

By Josh Sullivan

jsullivan@herald-leader.com

July 25, 2018 07:15 PM

The Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule Wednesday, and the Colonels will open the regular season against their new head coach’s alma mater.

Following an exhibition game against Kentucky Christian in Richmond on Nov. 1, EKU will host Marshall on Nov. 7. First-year head coach A.W. Hamilton spent the last three seasons of his playing career with the Thundering Herd after transferring from Wake Forest. He graduated in 2005 and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Marshall the same year.

The Colonels will face at least four teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season. Five of their opponents won 22 games or more last year including Kansas State, which defeated the University of Kentucky in the NCAA Sweet 16.

EKU will play Kansas State in the opening round of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in St. Thomas on Nov. 16. The Colonels will play two additional games in the Paradise Jam, on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19. Potential opponents are Missouri, Northern Iowa, Oregon State, Kennesaw State, Old Dominion and Penn.

Following an extended break, the Colonels will play at Tennessee on Nov. 28. They’ll then travel to North Carolina to face High Point on Dec. 1. High Point is led by former University of Kentucky head coach Tubby Smith, who played at the school from 1969-1973.

Other highlights of EKU’s non-conference schedule include a tilt with Northern Kentucky in Richmond on Dec. 8 and a trip to Cincinnati to face Xavier on Dec. 8. The Musketeers went 29-6 last year and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

EKU men’s basketball non-conference schedule

Home games in capital letters

Nov. 1: KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN (exhibition)

Nov. 7: MARSHALL

Nov. 10: At Chattanooga

Nov. 13: MIDWAY

Nov. 16: Kansas State (Paradise Jam)

Nov. 17: TBD (Paradise Jam)

Nov. 19: TBD (Paradise Jam)

Nov. 28: At Tennessee

Dec. 1: At High Point

Dec. 5: SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE

Dec. 8: NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Dec. 15: At Xavier

Dec. 22: At Duquesne

Dec. 29: BRESCIA

