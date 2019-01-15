Kentucky’s fiercest rivals making big news — most of it not so good.

These past few days have proved momentous for a number of Kentucky’s longtime rivals on a number of different fronts.
Duke
Duke lost point guard Tre Jones to a shoulder injury during the Blue Devils’ upset loss at home to Syracuse on Monday. Jones, hailed by ESPN’s Jay Bilas on Monday as the best defensive player in the country, collided with Syracuse’s Frank Howard diving for a loose ball in the second half.
He did not return to the game and was later diagnosed with an AC joint separation, an injury in which the collar bone is separated from the shoulder blade. Reports say Jones is out indefinitely.
Kansas
According to a report Monday by The Athletic’s Seth Davis, No. 7 Kansas has begun appealing to the NCAA to clear up the eligibility status of sophomore standout Silvio De Sousa, a move that could make him eligible for the Jayhawks’ visit to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky on Jan. 26. Allegations of an improper payment to De Sousa’s guardian prompted Kansas to withhold him from competition this season. Now, Davis reports Kansas wants to admit a violation occurred so the process of determining his eligibility and possible suspension can begin.
Louisville
At Louisville, university officials are dealing with a steep decline in home basketball attendance despite the enthusiasm for new head coach Chris Mack who engineered a blowout win at North Carolina on Saturday.
Average home attendance this season has been 15,816, down from the 20,846 of two years ago. The Courier Journal’s Tim Sullivan looks at a number of factors, including ticket prices, that have contributed to the drop in an article published online Tuesday.
Indiana
No. 25 Indiana’s resurgence and return to the Top 25 took a significant hit Monday as the Hoosiers lost 66-51 to Nebraska, their third straight defeat. It was the Cornhuskers’ second straight win over the Hoosiers in Bloomington.
““That was probably one of the most disappointing games that we’ve played as a team this season,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said after the game.
Tennessee
Finally, on a positive note, Tennessee football reached an agreement to add Vols legend Tee Martin to its coaching staff, according to reports Monday.
Martin, who quarterbacked Tennessee to a 13-0 record and national championship 20 years ago, will join Jeremy Pruitt’s offensive staff. Details were expected to be announced Tuesday. He has been at USC in various roles including offensive coordinator since 2012. Martin coached wide receivers at Kentucky in 2010 and 2011.
