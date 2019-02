Murray State sophomore Ja Morant’s moves make him top NBA Draft prospect

By

February 15, 2019 09:16 AM

Temetrius “Ja” Morant is the best college basketball player in Kentucky. Morant can flat-out rock a rim. But it’s his vision and nose for the ball, paired with his hops, that positioned Morant to be the 1st point guard taken in the next NBA Draft.