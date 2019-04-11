Who’s confirmed for the UK basketball Maker’s Mark bottle signing at Keeneland (and who isn’t)

Fan shows her ‘appreciation’ for the Cats by waiting hours for Maker’s Mark commemorative bottle Jo Gravett, of Winchester, waited outside the Hamburg Liquor Barn for several hours for the Maker’s Mark limited edition bottle commemorating the 2012 University of Kentucky championship team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jo Gravett, of Winchester, waited outside the Hamburg Liquor Barn for several hours for the Maker’s Mark limited edition bottle commemorating the 2012 University of Kentucky championship team.

The Maker’s Mark bottle signing is Friday morning at Keeneland and here’s who we know is expected to be there:

University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari, and members of the 2012 championship team including Darius Miller, Marquis Teague, Twany Beckham, Jon Hood, Jarrod Polson and Sam Malone.

Maker’s Mark’s Rob Samuels and Keeneland’s Bill Thomason also will be on hand signing bottles in the Keeneland Entertainment Center.

No word on Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Doron Lamb or any of the other players.

The UK Maker’s Mark bottle series is “among the most popular we’ve ever produced,” said Rob Samuels of the distillery. Next year’s bottle will honor the 2012 champions coached by John Calipari. Photo provided

Davis and Kidd-Gilchrist’s NBA seasons ended this week. Both of their teams didn’t make the playoffs, so could a surprise appearance be in the works?

The signing begins at 7 a.m. You must already have a bottle and must have a free ticket for the signing. Only two bottles per person. Tickets for the signing were “sold out” in seconds, according to Keeneland.

If you have a bottle and a ticket, you may line up beginning on Thursday night. You must be in line by 7:30 a.m. Friday with your printed ticket.

Allsports in Fayette Mall will host a signing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring Marquis Teague, Jarrod Polson, Jon Hood, Twany Beckham and Sam Malone. Cost is $15 per player, $50 for all five.