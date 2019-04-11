Men's Basketball

Who’s confirmed for the UK basketball Maker’s Mark bottle signing at Keeneland (and who isn’t)

Fan shows her ‘appreciation’ for the Cats by waiting hours for Maker’s Mark commemorative bottle

Jo Gravett, of Winchester, waited outside the Hamburg Liquor Barn for several hours for the Maker’s Mark limited edition bottle commemorating the 2012 University of Kentucky championship team. By
Up Next
Jo Gravett, of Winchester, waited outside the Hamburg Liquor Barn for several hours for the Maker’s Mark limited edition bottle commemorating the 2012 University of Kentucky championship team. By

The Maker’s Mark bottle signing is Friday morning at Keeneland and here’s who we know is expected to be there:

University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari, and members of the 2012 championship team including Darius Miller, Marquis Teague, Twany Beckham, Jon Hood, Jarrod Polson and Sam Malone.

Maker’s Mark’s Rob Samuels and Keeneland’s Bill Thomason also will be on hand signing bottles in the Keeneland Entertainment Center.

No word on Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Doron Lamb or any of the other players.

Bottle Series 2018
The UK Maker’s Mark bottle series is “among the most popular we’ve ever produced,” said Rob Samuels of the distillery. Next year’s bottle will honor the 2012 champions coached by John Calipari. Photo provided

Davis and Kidd-Gilchrist’s NBA seasons ended this week. Both of their teams didn’t make the playoffs, so could a surprise appearance be in the works?

The signing begins at 7 a.m. You must already have a bottle and must have a free ticket for the signing. Only two bottles per person. Tickets for the signing were “sold out” in seconds, according to Keeneland.

If you have a bottle and a ticket, you may line up beginning on Thursday night. You must be in line by 7:30 a.m. Friday with your printed ticket.

Allsports in Fayette Mall will host a signing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring Marquis Teague, Jarrod Polson, Jon Hood, Twany Beckham and Sam Malone. Cost is $15 per player, $50 for all five.

As part of a their autograph tour, members of the 1999 national championship Kentucky basketball team, which was featured on this year's Maker's Mark commemorative bottle, signed an assortment of UK paraphernalia at All Sports in the Fayette Mall.

By

  Comments  

Read Next

Woman who alleged rape by ex-MSU players speaks publicly

National

Woman who alleged rape by ex-MSU players speaks publicly

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

A Michigan State University student is speaking publicly a year after filing a lawsuit against the school that alleges three former men's basketball players raped her in 2015 and that she was discouraged from reporting what happened.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Sports

Stanford sophomore forward KZ Okpala declares for NBA draft

College Sports

Marcus Fuller: This year’s tournament signals a new era for NCAA basketball

College Sports

Mick Cronin focused on transforming UCLA men’s basketball team into a winner

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service