Thousands line up for a Maker’s Mark moment with the 2012 Kentucky basketball champs

Former Kentucky basketball players sign Maker's Mark 2012 championship bottles Former players with the Kentucky Men's basketball team signed Maker's Mark 2012 championship bottles at Keeneland Friday (April 12, 2019.)

Crowds line up before dawn to see members of the 2012 championship team again. This year’s commemorative Maker’s Mark bottle honored the team and University of Kentucky men’s basketball team coach John Calipari.

Calipari had planned to be on hand for the signing at Keeneland on Friday ahead of the Maker’s 46 Mile, but on Thursday night the coach tweeted that he was stuck in Chicago.

Calipari promised fans that he would hold a signing later. “I wish I could be there but we will turn this into two special events!!!,” Calipari tweeted.

Several members of the 2012 championship team, including Darius Miller, Marquis Teague, Jon Hood, Jared Polson, Twany Beckham and Sam Malone, were on hand to sign bottles along with Maker’s Mark’s Rob Samuels and Keeneland’s Bill Thomason.

This was the fifth and final bottle in the UK championship series. Sales of the limited edition bottles benefited the University of Kentucky’s Center for Academic and Tutorial Services, which provides academic support for more than 500 student-athletes.

The series also honored championship teams under coaches Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall, Tubby Smith and Rick Pitino.

Maker’s Mark has done many commemorative limited edition bottles to raise money for charities over the years, including several linked to academics and horse racing.