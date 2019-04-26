WKU adds third Mr. Basketball winner and one of Kentucky’s top scorers to its team.

Former Knott County Central star Camron Justice will play at WKU next season.

WKU has added another Kentucky Mr. Basketball recipient to its ranks.

The school announced the addition of Camron Justice, a former standout at Knott County Central, to its program on Friday night. Justice, a graduate transfer from IUPUI, will have one year of eligibility in Bowling Green.

He became the third Kentucky Mr. Basketball winner on WKU’s roster, joining 2016 winner Carson Williams, a former Owen County star who will be eligible this fall after sitting out for due to his transfer from NKU, and Taveion Hollingsworth, the 2017 winner out of Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Justice won the award in 2015 after a career that ended with 3,588 points (third-most in state history) and 393 three-point makes (tied for fifth most).

He started his career at Vanderbilt before moving on to IUPUI, where he averaged 18.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals last season en route to a spot on the All-Horizon League Second Team. Justice shot 35.2 percent from behind the three-point line and was the Horizon’s third-leading scorer last season.

“We’re really excited to have Cam join our family,” WKU Coach Rick Stansbury said in a news release. “He fills a great need with his outstanding ability to shoot and pass the ball, and he brings tremendous experience and leadership to our program. He’s also been fortunate to have a lot of great basketball coaches in his life, including his dad and a legendary Kentucky high school coach in B.B. King.”

Justice brings the total number of Kentuckians expected to be on WKU’s roster next season to five. Jake Ohmer (Scott) Jared Savage (Warren Central) are also Hilltoppers.