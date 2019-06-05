NCAA moves three-point shot farther from basket. See what else is new.

Calipari says 2019 will be a breakout year for returning players Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari responds to the return of Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards, and EJ Montgomery to the team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari responds to the return of Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards, and EJ Montgomery to the team.

The three-point line will be farther from the basket and teams will have less time to take a second-chance shot under rules changes approved for the next college basketball season.

The NCAA announced those changes Wednesday as approved by its Playing Rules Oversight Panel.

The three-point line in Division I college basketball will be moved from the previous distance of 20 feet, 9 inches to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches. Because of the cost associated with removing the previous three-point line and painting a new line, the change will not take place in Division II and Division III until the 2020-21 season, the NCAA said in a news release.

The change comes after experimentation with the international distance in the 2018 and 2019 National Invitation Tournaments.

The change is intended to open up the lane for drives to the basket and “slow the trend of the three-point shot becoming too prevalent,” the NCAA said.

The Panel also approved re-setting the shot clock to 20 seconds after a field goal attempt hits the rim and is rebounded by the shooting team. Previously, the shot clock was re-set to 30 seconds.

“The change is being made to enhance the pace of the game,” the NCAA said in a news release. This change was in place for this year’s NIT.

Other changes approved included:

▪ Allowing referees to review a goal-tending or basket interference call in the final two minutes of the second half or any overtime period. Kentucky fans may recall that LSU beat UK on a last-second tip-in that replays showed involved basket interference. Under the existing rules, referees were not permitted to review judgment calls on basket interference or goal-tending. Under the new rules, basket interference may only be reviewed if the call is made. In the case of the LSU-Kentucky game, goal-tending was never called, so that play would still not be subject to review.

In his postgame news conference, UK Coach John Calipari all but predicted that the rules would be changed to allow referees to review basket interference and goal-tending..

▪ Allowing coaches to call live-ball timeouts in the final two minutes of the second half and any overtime period. Previously, coaches were not allowed to call live-ball timeouts at any point of a game.

▪ Allowing referees to call a technical foul if a player uses derogatory language about an opponent’s race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or disability.