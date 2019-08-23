Coach Cal hits the links with Barack Obama

UK Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari played golf with Barack Obama Friday. Instagram

University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari played a round of golf with former President Barack Obama Friday, and he came away saying “it was the greatest round of golf that you could ever play.”

Calipari posted three photos of himself with Obama on social media afterward.

“Just played a round of golf with Barack Obama and got to spend 4 hours chatting in the cart,” Cal said in a post shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. “It was the greatest round of golf that you could ever play and all I can say is that he is a really serious golfer! He played well!”

The Big Blue Nation, of course, wasted no time in weighing in on the event.

While one Facebook commenter hoped Cal would “also play with Trump,” another on Instagram had a pressing question: “But who won??”