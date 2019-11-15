Eastern Kentucky basketball star scores 41 points, but WKU tops in-state rivals

Western Kentucky guard Jeremiah Gambrell celebrated after making a three-pointer to give the Hilltoppers a 44-29 lead over Eastern Kentucky on Friday night in Richmond.

A balanced team effort from Western Kentucky was enough to repel a career performance by Eastern Kentucky’s rising star, and the Hilltoppers claimed Friday night’s renewal of the in-state basketball rivalry.

Even as a few of its key players struggled through the first half, WKU built a double-digit lead over the Colonels and held on the rest of the way, defeating EKU, 79-71, at McBrayer Arena.

Western Kentucky big man Charles Bassey — a former five-star recruit — was a force inside, especially in the second half when he made a series of impressive moves in the post and threw down a few emphatic dunks.

Bassey led the Toppers with 18 points and 12 rebounds, but he and star teammates Camron Justice and Taveion Hollingsworth — both former Kentucky Mr. Basketball winners — had some struggles early on.

Justice, who averaged a team-high 18.5 points and made seven of 13 threes over the Hilltoppers’ first two games, missed all three of his three-point attempts and was held scoreless in the first half against the Colonels. He didn’t score his first points until making a free throw with 5:18 left in the game. Justice finished with three points in 34 minutes.

Hollingsworth, the team’s second-leading scorer, tallied five points before picking up his second foul with 9:38 left in the first half. Bassey was effective in the paint early but picked up his second foul with 8:41 left in the first half. Both Hollingsworth and Bassey were relegated to the WKU bench until after the break.

The Toppers did just fine without them.

WKU went on a 19-5 run late in the first half to open up a 15-point lead, getting key contributions from the other two starters — Carson Williams and Jared Savage — as well as electric reserve Josh Anderson and sharp-shooting guard Jordan Rawls to build the advantage and silence the Eastern Kentucky crowd.

The Hilltoppers also had to deal with Eastern Kentucky sophomore Jomaru Brown, who scored 20 points in the first half and topped his previous career-high of 31 points midway through the second half.

Brown’s and-one play with 4:49 left narrowed WKU’s lead to 72-64 — the first time the Colonels had been within single digits since the opening minutes of the second half — but EKU wouldn’t get much closer. Brown banked in a three-pointer with 13 seconds left to narrow the lead to 78-71. He finished with 41 points.

Friday’s contest was the second game of EKU’s in-state slate, which includes at least one matchup with every other Division I basketball team in Kentucky.

The Colonels lost to UK, 91-49, last week and will have back-to-back games at Northern Kentucky (Dec. 8) and Louisville (Dec. 14) next month before playing Morehead State and Murray State in Ohio Valley Conference play later this season.

Next games

Monday: Campbellsville at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m. EST

Tuesday: Alice Lloyd at Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m. EST