Eastern Kentucky completes 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule

Herald-Leader Staff Report

A.W. Hamilton is entering his third season as Eastern Kentucky head coach.
The Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team announced its 2020-21 non-conference schedule Thursday. Combined with its Ohio Valley Conference schedule revealed earlier, the Colonels now have a working 27-game slate for the coming season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colonels open their season with two neutral-site games at Raleigh, N.C., first taking on North Florida on Nov. 25 and then Charleston Southern two days later. Next come road games at Xavier and South Carolina-Upstate.

EKU’s three remaining non-conference games are against in-state foes Boyce College and Campbellsville-Harrodsburg along with a visit from former University of Kentucky head coach Tubby Smith and High Point.

Eastern Kentucky hosts Morehead State for its home and OVC opener on Dec. 7 and faces the Eagles again a week later at Morehead.

The Colonels play a 20-game conference schedule.

2020-21 EKU men’s basketball schedule

Home games in all capital letters. All times Eastern and p.m.

Nov. 25: North Florida, 4:30-x

Nov. 27: Charleston Southern, 2-x

Nov. 30: At Xavier, 7

Dec. 2: At USC-Upstate, TBA

Dec. 7: MOREHEAD STATE, 7

Dec. 10: BOYCE, 7

Dec. 14: At Morehead State, 6

Dec. 17: CAMPBELLSVILLE-HARRODSBURG, 7

Dec. 22: HIGH POINT, 7

Dec. 30: EASTERN ILLINOIS, 8

Jan. 2: At Austin Peay, 5

Jan. 7: JACKSONVILLE STATE, 8

Jan. 9: TENNESSEE TECH, 7

Jan. 14: At SIU-Edwardsville, 6

Jan. 16: At Eastern Illinois, 5

Jan. 21: TENNESSEE MARTIN, 8

Jan. 23: SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE, 4

Jan. 28: At Tennessee Tech, 9

Jan. 30: At Jacksonville State, 5

Feb. 4: AUSTIN PEAY, 8

Feb. 6: MURRAY STATE, 4

Feb. 11: At Belmont, 8

Feb. 13: At Tennessee State, 5

Feb. 18: At Southeast Missouri State, 9

Feb. 20: At Tennessee Martin, 5

Feb. 25: BELMONT, 8

Feb. 27: TENNESSEE STATE, 7

x-At Raleigh, N.C.

