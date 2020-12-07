A big star. A massive rally. A goaltend for the win. EKU, Morehead stage a classic.

A pair of Kentucky programs staged a barn burner on Monday night.

The Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team roared back from a 17-point deficit to knock off Morehead State, 71-68, in wild fashion in the Colonels’ home opener in McBrayer Arena in Richmond. It was the first matchup of a 20-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule for both teams.

After Morehead State’s Johni Broome hit a short jumper to tie the game 68-68 with half a minute to play, EKU ran the clock down to five seconds and called timeout. After the stoppage, sophomore Michael Moreno drove to the basket and lofted a short runner. Morehead’s Skyelar Potter swatted the shot, but the refs called goal-tending as well as a foul. Moreno sank the free throw and Tre King stole Morehead’s inbounds pass near half court, sealing a thrilling victory for the Colonels.

It was a fitting end to a masterful game by Moreno. He scored a career-high 29 points, knocking down 10 of 16 shots from the field, including six of 12 three-pointers. He also pulled down five rebounds.

After Morehead lit the Colonels up on offense in the first half, hitting 75 percent of their shots, EKU dug in on defense in the second. The Colonels chipped away at the deficit by ramping up their full-court pressure, forcing 16 turnovers in the second half and 27 total.

Early on, it looked like the Eagles might get blown out of the gym. Moreno was dialed in for EKU, hitting three straight three-pointers to give the Colonels a quick 9-0 lead as Morehead missed its first four shots from the field.

But something clicked for the Eagles after they dug that hole. Skyelar Potter quickly nailed a pair of threes to get them going. Another trey from KJ Hunt gave MSU its first lead, 13-12.

There were six lead changes over the next few minutes, with Moreno hitting a pair of mid-range jumpers and finishing off a fast break to keep the Colonels close.

But EKU had no answer for Morehead’s offense down the stretch of the first half. The Eagles hit 18 of 20 shots to build a 44-28 halftime lead.

Moreno matched his previous career high with 18 points in the first half. Moreno hit another three-pointer to pull EKU within nine just over three minutes into the second half.

Colonels’ leading scorer Tre King was held without a point until he finished off a drive with 10:48 to play, pulling the Colonels within 57-46. He scored 10 points in just over two minutes, hitting a jumper to cut the deficit to eight at 63-55. He muscled away a rebound and scored to draw EKU within 66-65 with 3:17 to go.

King finished with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

It’s been a divergent start to the season for the two programs.

Eastern Kentucky (4-1) has shot out of the gate in the Colonels’ third season under head coach A.W. Hamilton. EKU nearly pulled off a stunning upset at Xavier on Nov. 30, taking the Musketeers to overtime when Tre King beat the buzzer with a three-pointer at the end of regulation.

Though Xavier held on for a 99-96 win, the Colonels surely built confidence and chemistry by playing the Musketeers so tough. Xavier is now 4-0 and received nine votes in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

By contrast, Morehead State (1-4) is off to a rocky start against a brutal early-season schedule. The Eagles opened with back-to-back losses in Rupp Arena in the Bluegrass Showcase to then-No. 10 Kentucky (81-45) and Richmond (82-64), which is now No. 19 in the AP poll after upsetting UK. Morehead beat Arkansas State, 69-61, in its home opener before falling 77-44 at Ohio State last week.

The Eagles get another shot at the Colonels when they host the rematch in Morehead next Monday at 7 p.m.

Next games

Transylvania at Morehead State

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9

Transylvania at Eastern Kentucky

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12