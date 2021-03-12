Western Kentucky a win away from NCAA Tournament after edging UAB

Western Kentucky guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots over UAB guard Michael Ertel (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Conference USA men’s tournament, in Frisco, Texas, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen) AP

Freshman point guard Dayvion McKnight hit a pair of clutch free throws with 34 seconds to go and Western Kentucky held on to defeat UAB 64-60 in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals on Friday afternoon in Frisco, Texas.

Western Kentucky big man Charles Bassey, who had been questionable to play in the game because of a back injury, didn’t score in the game’s first 10 minutes. But he responded with nine points before halftime and finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, four blocked shots and two steals. He was 2-for-4 from three-point range.

“It’s all mental,” Bassey said afterward of playing despite the injury. “I was, like, man, I got to go get this win.”

WKU will face the Louisiana Tech-North Texas winner in the C-USA championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Hilltoppers haven’t reached the NCAA Tournament since the 2013 season when they were still part of the Sun Belt Conference. As a No. 16 seed that year, they lost to top-seeded Kansas 64-57 in the first round.

McKnight, the 2020 Kentucky Mr. Basketball winner from Collins High School, ended up with 13 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals against the Blazers.

Taveion Hollingsworth, the 2017 Mr. Basketball winner from Paul Laurence Dunbar, added seven points, six rebounds and two assists.

WKU went 10-for-20 from three-point range. They came in averaging 8.6 made threes per game but hadn’t reached double digits since Feb. 13 against Rice when they made 14 of 28 attempts.

Tavin Lovan, the son of former Hilltoppers star Tony Lovan, scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds for UAB. He also reached the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career in Friday’s game. Tony Lovan averaged 14.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in two seasons at WKU from 1995 to 1997.

The Hilltoppers reached the semifinals by defeating UTSA (15-11) 80-67 in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Bassey led the way in that one, too, with 21 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots. Carson Williams, Kentucky’s 2016 Mr. Basketball winner from Owen County, added 15 points and nine rebounds and the Hilltoppers dominated the paint.

Saturday

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech-North Texas winner

What: Conference USA Tournament championship game in Frisco, Texas

When: 8 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network