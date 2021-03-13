Rick Pitino back in NCAA Tournament after guiding Iona to MAAC title

Rick Pitino will be making his return to the NCAA Tournament.

The former University of Kentucky and University of Louisville basketball coach, who led both programs to national title-game victories, guided Iona to a 60-51 win against Fairfield in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday in Atlantic City, N.J.

Asante Gist, a senior who started his college career at Eastern Kentucky, paced ninth-seeded Iona with 18 points. He also had four rebounds and was 6-for-6 at the free-throw line against the seventh-seeded Stags. Nelly Junior Joseph added 12 points, 11 boards and three blocked shots for the Gaels.

Pitino previously won NCAA championships with UK in 1996 and with the Cardinals in 2013, but that title had to be vacated after NCAA investigations into the U of L program as part of a federal corruption case.

Pitino’s path back to the NCAA Tournament hasn’t been easy. The Gaels (12-5) were forced to stop their season four times because of coronavirus issues — including one 51-day hiatus that sidelined them longer than any team in the country.

“It hasn’t gone well for us because we’ve missed two months of practice and games. We’re trying to make the best of it in very difficult times,” Pitino said ahead of the MAAC Tournament. “We probably have been hit harder than any program in the nation. That being said, I’m very proud of our guys because they’ve hung in there.”

Pitino himself couldn’t escape COVID, contracting the virus after he had received his first vaccination shot. He quarantined in a small apartment on campus rather than risk getting his wife sick, and by the time Iona finally played a game on Feb. 12, it came after a 51-day break following its last game on Dec. 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story will be updated.