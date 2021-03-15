Seven Kentuckians (and more) to watch in the 2021 NCAA Tournament

Among former Kentucky prep stars, Morehead State guard DeVon Cooper, right, is the leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament at 12.2 points per game. AP

While Morehead State was the only Kentucky school to make it into the 2021 NCAA Tournament, there are several former prep stars and college transfers to watch for in this year’s edition of March Madness.

Four former Kentucky high school stars, including two MSU Eagles, average double figures in scoring and onetime Wildcat Johnny Juzang, now at UCLA, is one of three transfers from Kentucky colleges making huge contributions to their teams’ success this season.

Catch up with all of the state’s ties to the 68 teams that made it to the Big Dance:

Bluegrass stars

DeVon Cooper, Morehead State: A former Waggener standout, the 6-foot-4 junior guard is second on the Eagles’ squad in scoring (12.2 points) and third in rebounding (5.0) and assists (2.4). He was named Second Team All-OVC. Cooper scored in double figures in all three OVC Tournament games, including 25 against Eastern Kentucky in the semifinals and 14 against Belmont in the championship game. Those performances earned him a spot on the OVC’s all-tournament team.

Sean McNeil, West Virginia: The 6-3 junior guard from Cooper averages 11.8 points and 2.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. That’s up from 5.5 points and 1.2 rebounds last season. McNeil, who shoots 37.9 percent from three-point range and 88.5 percent from the free-throw line, previously attended Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, and led the NJCAA in scoring, averaging 29.7 points per contest.

Skyelar Potter, Morehead State: The 6-3 junior guard, who played two seasons at Wright State before transferring to the Eagles, averages 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The former Warren Central star was named to the OVC’s all-newcomer team. Potter stepped up big-time in Morehead’s victory against top-seeded Belmont in the OVC Tournament championship game by scoring a season-high tying 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. He was named to the OVC’s all-tournament team.

Kyle Rode, Liberty: The former Lexington Christian Academy star closed the regular season strong, averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in the Flames’ last three games. He scored 15 points, including three three-pointers, and had six rebounds and five assists in Liberty’s 79-75 defeat of North Alabama in the Atlantic Sun Tournament championship game. Rode, a 6-foot-7 forward who was named to the ASUN’s all-tournament team, overall is averaging 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 38.0 percent from three-point range and 71.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Terrific transfers

Johnny Juzang, UCLA: The 6-6 sophomore guard, a transfer who played in 28 games for Kentucky as a freshman in 2019-20, is averaging 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bruins. One major highlight this season was a 32-point performance against Washington in mid-February. Juzang has shot 91.5 percent from the free-throw line and 34.5 percent from three-point range. He was named Second Team All-Pac 12 by league coaches.

Asante Gist, Iona: The 5-11 senior guard started his college career at Eastern Kentucky. He scored 18 points in the Gael’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship victory and was named the event’s Most Outstanding Player after averaging 16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games. He was also clutch at the free-throw line, going 28-for-29 in the tournament. Overall, he is second on the team in scoring at 13.3 per game and tops in assists with 3.7.

Jalen Tate, Arkansas: The 6-6 graduate transfer guard came to the Razorbacks from Northern Kentucky, where he was the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 while averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals. This season, he’s averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Key contributors

James Baker, Morehead State: The 6-6 senior forward out of Meade County averages 7.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Baker has started 26 of 30 games and averages 26.5 minutes.

CJ Fredrick, Iowa: The 6-3 sophomore guard from Covington Catholic averages 7.8 points and 2.0 assists in 24.8 minutes per game. He’s shooting a red-hot 49.3 percent from three-point range (36-for-73). Fredrick was the 2018 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year after leading the Colonels to a state championship as a senior.

Corey Douglas Jr., VCU: The 6-8 senior forward from Ballard started his college career at Tallahassee Community College and then played at Rice. Now with the Rams, he averages 19.2 minutes per game and contributes 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

More Ky. connections

Tyler Barnes, Alabama: The 6-8 senior forward from St. Xavier averages 0.3 points and 0.7 rebounds in 12 games.

Jordan Brooks, Iona: The 6-4 freshman forward from East Carter also played a prep season at Don Bosco in Crown Point, Ind., before walking on for the Gaels. He is the son of former Kentucky assistant coach and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner Delray Brooks. He played in two games this season, totaling four minutes.

Nick Giancola, Syracuse: The 6-5 senior forward from Lexington Catholic was previously a manager for the Orange program before earning a spot as a walk-on as a junior. He has played in one game this season.

Trey James, Iona: The 6-10 freshman forward from Martin County has scored one point and grabbed two rebounds in two games. He joined the Iona program in January after graduating high school a semester early.

Spencer Macke, West Virginia: The 5-11 sophomore guard from Silver Grove has played in three games. In high school, he was the top scorer in Kentucky and 10th in the country as a senior at 34.9 points per game.

Gethro Muscadin, Kansas: A 6-10 freshman forward who played at Aspire Academy in Louisville, has averaged 0.2 points and 0.9 rebounds in 10 games. Originally from Gonaives, Haiti, he played his previous prep seasons at two schools in Kansas.

Jacob Rice, Morehead State: The 5-11 sophomore guard from Johnson Central averaged 0.3 points and 0.2 rebounds in 10 games.

Jaylen Sebree, Morehead State: The 6-7 junior forward from Christian County has played in 24 of 30 games and averaged 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in 11.1 minutes.

Aiden Terry, Rutgers: The 5-11 freshman guard, who played at Bullitt Central and Aspire Academy, is a preferred walk-on who has played in one game.