Morehead State learns its NCAA Tournament draw. Check out the Eagles’ seed and path.

For the first time in a decade, the Morehead State men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles were made the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region when the brackets were revealed Sunday night. They’ll open their tournament run against No. 3 seed West Virginia and legendary coach Bob Huggins in Indiana on Friday. The Mountaineers (18-9) were ranked No. 10 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll and lost to Oklahoma State 72-69 in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Though the entire tournament will be played in Indiana — with the majority of the 67 games taking place in Indianapolis — the brackets were still broken down into geographical regions.

Big Ten Tournament champion Illinois is the No. 1 seed in Morehead’s region. Houston is the No. 2 and Oklahoma State the No. 4.

In its fourth season under head coach and John Calipari protege Preston Spradlin, Morehead (23-7 overall) earned an automatic bid into the Big Dance by winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, routing regular-season champion Belmont 86-71 in the title game.

The Eagles’ last appearance in the NCAA Tournament came in the 2010-2011 season, when Kenneth Faried helped engineer a first-round upset of fourth-seeded Louisville.

The Eagles are led by breakout star Johni Broome, who was voted OVC Freshman of the Year and First Team All-OVC. Viewed as a bit of a project upon arriving as a three-star recruit from Plant City, Fla., the 6-foot-10 big man was thrust into a larger-than-expected role when returning starter Tyzhaun Claude suffered a season-ending injury.

Broome is Morehead’s top scorer (13.9 points per game) and rebounder (9.0) and averages 1.8 blocks to lead the OVC. Broome had 27 points on 12-for-19 shooting and 12 rebounds in the OVC championship game and was voted the tournament’s MVP.

Morehead enters the NCAA Tournament on a roll, having won seven straight and 19 of its last 20 games. The Eagles’ only loss this calendar year was a 15-point setback at Belmont on Feb. 13. In addition to their revenge win over Belmont in the OVC title game, the Eagles beat the Bruins in the regular-season finale.

Morehead State’s tournament opener

No. 14 seed Morehead State vs. No. 3 seed West Virginia

What: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional

When: Friday (Time TBA)

Where: Indiana (Location TBA)

TV: CBS-27 or TBS or TNT or TruTV

Records: Morehead State 23-7, West Virginia 18-9

About West Virginia

Location: Morgantown, W.Va.

Enrollment: 20,499

Nickname: Mountaineers

School colors: Old Gold and Blue

Head coach: Bob Huggins (309-170 in 14 seasons at West Virginia; 899-381 in 40 seasons overall)

Conference: Big 12

NCAA berth: At-large

Common opponents with Morehead State: West Virginia beat Richmond 87-71 (Morehead lost to Richmond 82-64).

Other notable games this season: West Virginia lost to West Coast Conference regular-season and tournament champion and NCAA Tournament No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, 87-82, on a neutral court; beat Big 12 Tournament champion Oklahoma State, 87-84, on the road; beat No. 13 Texas, 84-82, on the road; lost to Big 12 regular-season champion and NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed Baylor, 94-89 in overtime, at home.