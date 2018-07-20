Billy Horschel reviews Barbasol course at Champions at Keene Trace

When play stopped Friday because of weather, Troy Merritt was leading the PGA’s Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club with a two-round score of -15. Merritt talked about how weather has affected the tournament.
A trailer on a truck hauling vehicles caught fire on southbound Interstate 75 Friday morning about the same time authorities were dealing with downed trees from a storm. The interstate was closed for a few hours and traffic was stopped for miles.
Strong storms knocked down multiple trees along southbound Interstate 75 between Fayette and Madison counties. A truck carrying vehicles also caught fire. All lanes were closed for clean up. The traffic eventually backed up for miles.