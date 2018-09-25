Bowling Green native helps U.S. extend streak in Junior Ryder Cup

The Americans are going home with at least one cup still in their possession.
Rachel Heck halved her match against Annabell Fuller that gave the United States the 12 1/2 points it needed to win the Junior Ryder Cup at Golf Disneyland in Paris on Tuesday. It took a 12-foot birdie putt to get the job done.
“It’s incredible to have the team be right on the green,” said Heck, who made the cut last week in her second major on the LPGA Tour at the Evian Masters. “It was the most incredible experience of my life. It is so nice to be in Paris playing with my best friends.”
The U.S. team, which also included Bowling Green native Canon Claycomb, had built a three-point cushion after the opening day of six foursomes and fourballs matches. It only needed five points from the singles match Tuesday and picked up victories by Lucy Li, Yealimi Noah and Ricky Castillo, along with a halve from Rose Zhang.
The Junior Ryder Cup features 12-player teams, males and females, from the United States and Europe. It is played at a golf course near where the Ryder Cup is being held.
The Americans now lead the series 7-4, with six straight victories.
“I feel so proud of this group of people. We buckled down and won on a tough final day,” USA captain Allen Wronowski said. “Europe had no stop, they’re great players, and it went down to every match, and it was very exciting. .... These are memories that these players will take with them for the rest of their lives.”
Claycomb, who now lives in Orlando, Fla., and has commited to play in college at Alabama, finished 2-1 in the event. He teamed with Castillo for a 4&3 victory in Monday morning foursomes and with Erica Shepherd for a 5&3 win in Monday afternoon four-balls before losing to Nicolai Hojgaard 4&2 in Tuesday singles.
