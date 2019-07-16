Kenny Perry withdraws from Kentucky PGA Tour event; Tee times announced.

Tournament director advises fans on the best way to watch the PGA Barbasol Championship Bryan Pettigrew, tournament director for this week's PGA Tour Barbasol Championship, advises both casual and hardcore golf fans on the best ways to watch the tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bryan Pettigrew, tournament director for this week's PGA Tour Barbasol Championship, advises both casual and hardcore golf fans on the best ways to watch the tournament at Keene Trace Golf Club.

The PGA Tour Barbasol Championship lost one of its premier attractions Monday night when Kentuckian Kenny Perry withdrew from the field.

Perry has been battling elbow problems this summer but no reason was provided for this week’s withdrawal.

Perry finished seventh in last weekend’s Senior Players Championship at Akron, Ohio, but he pulled out of two tournaments prior to that — the U.S. Senior Open June 27-30 and the PGA 3M Open July 4-7 — citing elbow pain.

Just had to WD from the #USSeniorOpen & @3MOpen Really upset about not being able to play 2 of my favorites. Hoping to be back for @SeniorPlayers MRI on my elbow next week will determine that for me. — Kenny Perry (@KennyPerryGolf) June 28, 2019

Also departing from the original 132-player Barbasol field Monday was Kyoung-Hoon Lee. Their departures opened up spots for alternates Eric Axley and Will MacKenzie.

Perry, who was born in Elizabethtown and attended college at Western Kentucky University, now calls Franklin home. He is a 10-time winner on the PGA’s Champions Tour. Perry, 58, has 14 career PGA Tour victories. He has split his time between the two tours this season. In eight PGA Tour starts, he has not made a cut. His best finish in 2019 on the Champions Tour was sixth at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Ga., in April.

The Barbasol Championship is being played for the second year in a row at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville. The tournament runs Thursday through Sunday, with a Pro-Am kicking things off on Wednesday morning.

Tee times set

Tee times have been announced for the PGA Barbasol Championship. Action gets underway Thursday at 8:20 a.m. with Charlie Wi, Tom Hoge and Hank Lebioda teeing off on hole No. 1 at the same time Boo Weekley, Derek Ernst and Brandon Harkins are getting started on No. 10.

Two-time major winner John Daly gets his tournament started at 9:37 a.m. as part of a threesome on the No. 1 hole that also includes Tim Herron and John Merrick.

Kentuckian Steve Flesch, owner of four PGA Tour victories and one Champions Tour win, gets started on No. 10 at 2:26 p.m. along with Chad Campbell and Parker McLachlin.

University of Kentucky graduates Stephen Stallings Jr. (9:48 a.m., No. 1), Cooper Musselman (9:59 a.m., No. 1), Lukas Euler (9:59 a.m., No. 10) and Chip McDaniel (2:59 p.m., No. 1) will also be popular attractions.

Current Wildcat Cullan Brown starts his tournament on No. 10 at 2:59 p.m.

Morehead State graduate and Lexington resident Josh Teater tees off from No. 10 at 2:15 p.m. University of Louisville grad Derek Fathauer goes at 8:42 a.m. from No. 1. Paducah native Case Cochran, son of PGA Tour veteran and UK grad Russ Cochran, gets started from No. 1 at 2:48 p.m.

Defending PGA Barbasol champion Troy Merritt opens his round on the first tee at 1:53 p.m.

Qualifiers

When the Barbasol Championship tees things up for Thursday’s first round, four golfers will be in the field at Keene Trace Golf Club who weren’t sure how they’d be spending their week until Monday night.

Stephen Allan of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Berry Henson of Rancho Mirage, Calif.; Chris Wilson of Raleigh, N.C.; and Hunter Richardson of Clarksville, Tenn., earned their positions for this week’s PGA Tour stop in Kentucky by claiming the top four spots in a qualifying event held Monday at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond.

Allan won the qualifier with a 9-under par 63, the second week in a row he has taking the qualifying route into a PGA Tour event. Allan, a 45-year-old from Australia, also earned his way into last week’s John Deere Classic at Silvis, Ill., where he ended up missing the cut.

Henson, 40, played golf at the University of San Diego and has most recently played on the Asian Tour. He joined Wilson and Richardson on Monday in shooting 64s.

Wilson, 34, plays on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Northwestern graduate tied for 49th place in last year’s Barbasol Championship.

Richardson, 23, played collegiately at Tennessee-Martin. He’s spent this season on the PGA’s Latin American tour.

The four Barbasol qualifiers beat out 57 other golfers in Richmond on Monday for spots in Nicholasville later this week.

PGA Barbasol Championship

Where: The Champions Course at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville

When: Thursday through Sunday

Purse: $3.5 million

Defending champion: Troy Merritt

Website: BarbasolChampionship.com (for information about tickets, volunteer opportunities, event schedule, July 17 pro-am and more)

TV: All four rounds on the Golf Channel