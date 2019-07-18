Live updates: Leaderboards for PGA Barbasol and British Open

John Daly speaks to members of the media during the PGA Barbasol Championship pro-am at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville Wednesday, July 17, 2019. rhermens@herald-leader.com

The PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship is underway at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.

The 132-player field got things started at 8:20 a.m. on the Champions course at Keene Trace.

Also underway Thursday is golf’s final major tournament of the season, the British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

The PGA Barbasol Championship is being televised by the Golf Channel from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.

The Golf Channel also has Thursday’s coverage of the British Open, from 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.