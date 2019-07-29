100th Kentucky Open tees off in Lexington this week. See who’s in the field.

Photo slideshow: PGA Barbasol Championship final round Jim Herman wins the PGA Barbasol Championship final round with a score of 26-under Sunday at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jim Herman wins the PGA Barbasol Championship final round with a score of 26-under Sunday at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville,

One of the premier golf tournaments in Kentucky is set to tee off in Lexington on Tuesday.

A total of 156 professionals and amateurs will compete in the 100th Kentucky Open at Kearney Hill Golf Links. The 54-hole stroke-play event runs Tuesday through Thursday, with the field being cut down to 70 after Wednesday’s second round. The first groups will tee off at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two marquee groups hitting the course early Tuesday afternoon will feature six previous champions. Chris Osborne (1995), Andy Roberts (2010) and Ralph Landrum (1987) will tee off at 12:45 p.m., followed by Kent Bulle (2015), Keith Ohr (2001, 2012) and Matthew Savage (2006, 2009) at 12:55 p.m.

Trey Shirley, who won last year’s tournament at Big Spring Country Club in Louisville with a 15-under 198, has been playing on the PGA’s MacKenzie Tour in Canada and will not compete in this year’s Kentucky Open.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Though last year’s champion won’t be on the course, the field will feature plenty of heavy hitters, including reigning Kentucky PGA Player of the Year and University of Kentucky alumnus Grover Justice, who competed in the PGA Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville this month. When the Kentucky Open was last held at Kearney Hill in 2005, Justice lost to Cale Barr in a playoff.

Also competing will be John Bachman, of Louisville, who won the Kentucky PGA Professional Championship at Kearney Hill in 2012. Nick Johnston, who won last month’s Kentucky Amateur Championship at the Country Club of Paducah, is in the field as well, along with Andrew Stephens, who won last year’s Kentucky PGA Championship at Kearney Hill.

If a professional wins the tournament he’ll earn $10,000. Among the most notable past Kentucky Open champions are Byron Nelson and Gay Brewer Jr.

Kentucky Open

At Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington

Tuesday: 8 a.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m.

Thursday: TBA